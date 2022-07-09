Conor McGregor living rent free in your head - Fans attack Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter for going at the Irishman

Ali Abdelaziz continues to take jibes at former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor. In the latest episode of their seemingly endless feud, the outspoken MMA manager fired shots at the Irishman for claiming to be the best in the game:

"Please stop you’re a celebrity you cannot hang with this young boys your time has passed thank you for the cheese"

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Fuck the rest i’m the best Fuck the rest i’m the best Please stop you’re a celebrity you cannot hang with this young boys your time has passed thank you for the cheese 🧀 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Please stop you’re a celebrity you cannot hang with this young boys your time has passed thank you for the cheese 🧀 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Abdelaziz's comments elicited a series of reactions from fans. While some fans attacked the Dominance MMA boss for constantly going at the Irish star, one user suggested that the pair settle their fued in a grappling contest.

Ali Abdelaziz has been at loggerheads with Conor McGregor for a long time now. It all started in the lead up to the Irishman's blockbuster showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 when 'The Notorious' went after the MMA manager along with his Dagestani rival and his family.

Abdelaziz also manages several fights across a few divisions who have had beef with the Irish star at some point.

Dana White optimistic about Conor McGregor's UFC return

Conor McGregor has been hard at work to make his octagon return and seems determined to move up to welterweight to capture a third belt. However, the Irishman also expressed interest in a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather recently in a now-deleted tweet.

While that would be an intriguing rematch, the UFC chief doesn't seem interested in the idea.

Dana White is confident that the Irish megastar will return to the octagon once he's fully recovered from his leg injury. Speaking to MMAJunkie, White revealed that McGregor is still dedicated to the sport and is certain that he wants to continue fighting. Here's what the UFC president said:

"When I do talk to Conor, Conor wants to fight. Conor gets all kinds of offers for movie roles and all these other things that he can go and do and make money. He doesn’t want to do any of that. Conor wants to fight."

Conor McGregor previously expressed interest in fighting Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound gold. The 33-year-old has been actively sharing photos and videos of his new physique while training at the gym. 'The Notorious' is in the final stages of his recovery but there's no official confirmation of his return date.

