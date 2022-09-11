"Get the f*** out of here you Gru-looking fool" - Fans attack Khamzat Chimaev on Twitter for comparing himself to Muhammad Ali

Fans were unhappy with Khamzat Chimaev after the UFC star compared himself to boxing heavyweight icon Muhammad Ali.

Chimaev was at the center of controversy this week for a variety of reasons. He was involved in the infamous backstage brawl during the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference that led to the event's cancelation. Moreover, Chimaev missed weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds, causing a reshuffling of the UFC 279 card.

Instead of being apologetic, 'Borz' leaned into his villainous side by dismissing the gravity of his error. The Chechen-born Swede also made it clear that he didn't care how the fans received him when he flipped the crowd off during the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's antics below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Khamzat Chimaev flipped off the crowd after being showered with boos 🗣 #UFC279 Khamzat Chimaev flipped off the crowd after being showered with boos 🗣 #UFC279 https://t.co/kbldRiwk6z

On Saturday, Chimaev yet again found another way to annoy so many UFC fans. After making short work of Kevin Holland in the co-main event of UFC 279, 'Borz' called his critics out and proceeded to call himself the Ali of MMA.

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight interview below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



A FIRED UP That is a scary, scary dude!A FIRED UP @KChimaev is in rare form after submitting Kevin Holland in the first! #UFC279 That is a scary, scary dude! 😳A FIRED UP @KChimaev is in rare form after submitting Kevin Holland in the first! #UFC279 https://t.co/DzkopqgHZP

His statement didn't sit well with the 18,000 capacity crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, who showered him with boos as he spoke. A number of fans on social media were also triggered by Chimaev's remarks. Check out how UFC Twitter reacted to 'Borz' comparing himself to Ali below:

Cdottttttttttt98 @mullaC_retroP Khamzat - "I'm best boxer, I'm Mike Tyson, I'm Muhammad Ali", Get the fuck out of here you Gru looking fool🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 Khamzat - "I'm best boxer, I'm Mike Tyson, I'm Muhammad Ali", Get the fuck out of here you Gru looking fool🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

IrishSam☘️™️ @letsrockinroll3 @Benaskren “IM THE BEST BOXER , IM MIKE TYSON, IM MUHAMMAD ALI 🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣 #UFC279 Will ya stop your a good wrestler your boxing is shit @KChimaev @Benaskren “IM THE BEST BOXER , IM MIKE TYSON, IM MUHAMMAD ALI 🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 #UFC279 Will ya stop your a good wrestler your boxing is shit @KChimaev

Da Vinci @no_morecap @UFCEurope



But why is Holland trying to touch gloves after having beef with him backstage a few days before? @KChimaev Tough to respect the fake touch gloves to takedown, surprised commentators didn't mention it.But why is Holland trying to touch gloves after having beef with him backstage a few days before? @UFCEurope @KChimaev Tough to respect the fake touch gloves to takedown, surprised commentators didn't mention it.But why is Holland trying to touch gloves after having beef with him backstage a few days before?

وسيم @ssim_zn @Mudasar78792270

He was Muslim but did not practice the religion @KChimaev I know but Muhammad Ali was also abusif in his language and was the complete opposite of humbleHe was Muslim but did not practice the religion @Mudasar78792270 @KChimaev I know but Muhammad Ali was also abusif in his language and was the complete opposite of humbleHe was Muslim but did not practice the religion

On the flip side, a few people didn't seem to have issues with Chimaev's antics. They appear to be enjoying his newfound persona and unapologetic nature.

S @Sernaaad then screams AllahuAkbar in front of a American crowd! Woooooooo Chimaev my number one kombat athlete, I love this guy. So unapologetic. Bro ran into the ring, then ran into my man and smoked him. Then jumps on the mic saying he’s a better boxer than Mike Tyson and Alithen screams AllahuAkbar in front of a American crowd! Woooooooo Chimaev my number one kombat athlete, I love this guy. So unapologetic. Bro ran into the ring, then ran into my man and smoked him. Then jumps on the mic saying he’s a better boxer than Mike Tyson and Ali 😂😂😂😂 then screams AllahuAkbar in front of a American crowd! Woooooooo😂

When Khamzat Chimaev said he's the "MMA Muhammad Ali"

This, of course, isn't the first time Khamzat Chimaev has likened himself to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Back when he had just three UFC fights on his resume, Chimaev expressed how confident he was in his skills. During an interview with ESPN MMA, the rising superstar said he's the Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali of the MMA world:

"I only did [three fights in the UFC]. I didn’t show who I am. People still talk, 'Ah, he beat bulls**** guys.' That makes me [feel] inside somewhere – now I have to show these … people who I am and smash everybody, take my belt. I am MMA Mike Tyson. MMA Muhammad Ali. I’m going to show everybody."

See the tweet below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma



When The Wolf returns, he's planing to show the world who he really is Khamzat Chimaev is on the mend from a difficult bout with COVID-19, telling @bokamotoESPN he has resumed training and would like to fight in August.When The Wolf returns, he's planing to show the world who he really is Khamzat Chimaev is on the mend from a difficult bout with COVID-19, telling @bokamotoESPN he has resumed training and would like to fight in August.When The Wolf returns, he's planing to show the world who he really is 🌎 https://t.co/d4qwy087ak

Indeed, Chimaev recently proved how talented he is by effortlessly dominating Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout. However, concerns about his discipline will undoubtedly remain until he proves he can maintain a healthy level of professionalism.

