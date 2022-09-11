"Get the f*** out of here you Gru-looking fool" - Fans attack Khamzat Chimaev on Twitter for comparing himself to Muhammad Ali

Fans were unhappy with Khamzat Chimaev after the UFC star compared himself to boxing heavyweight icon Muhammad Ali.
Chimaev was at the center of controversy this week for a variety of reasons. He was involved in the infamous backstage brawl during the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference that led to the event's cancelation. Moreover, Chimaev missed weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds, causing a reshuffling of the UFC 279 card.
Instead of being apologetic, 'Borz' leaned into his villainous side by dismissing the gravity of his error. The Chechen-born Swede also made it clear that he didn't care how the fans received him when he flipped the crowd off during the ceremonial weigh-ins.
Watch Khamzat Chimaev's antics below:
On Saturday, Chimaev yet again found another way to annoy so many UFC fans. After making short work of Kevin Holland in the co-main event of UFC 279, 'Borz' called his critics out and proceeded to call himself the Ali of MMA.
Catch Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight interview below:
His statement didn't sit well with the 18,000 capacity crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, who showered him with boos as he spoke. A number of fans on social media were also triggered by Chimaev's remarks. Check out how UFC Twitter reacted to 'Borz' comparing himself to Ali below:
On the flip side, a few people didn't seem to have issues with Chimaev's antics. They appear to be enjoying his newfound persona and unapologetic nature.
When Khamzat Chimaev said he's the "MMA Muhammad Ali"
This, of course, isn't the first time Khamzat Chimaev has likened himself to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.
Back when he had just three UFC fights on his resume, Chimaev expressed how confident he was in his skills. During an interview with ESPN MMA, the rising superstar said he's the Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali of the MMA world:
"I only did [three fights in the UFC]. I didn’t show who I am. People still talk, 'Ah, he beat bulls**** guys.' That makes me [feel] inside somewhere – now I have to show these … people who I am and smash everybody, take my belt. I am MMA Mike Tyson. MMA Muhammad Ali. I’m going to show everybody."
See the tweet below:
Indeed, Chimaev recently proved how talented he is by effortlessly dominating Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout. However, concerns about his discipline will undoubtedly remain until he proves he can maintain a healthy level of professionalism.