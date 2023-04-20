Fans in awe of Jonathan Haggerty’s Spartan teep kicks

Fans recently enjoyed a video of Jonathan Haggerty landing a massive teep kick in training.

Haggerty is preparing for a must-see matchup against Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. During a recent training session, ‘The General’ showcased his world-class kicking fundamentals with a video of him sending a person flying after landing a teep kick.

ONE shared the funny training footage on Instagram and fans filled the comment section, including some saying:

“If it weren't for that gear, that man would be split in half. 😐”

“Man straight spartan kicked that dude across the room, like he fus ro dah'd him with his foot.”

“Dude didn't embrace for impact 🤣”

"He's extremely technical and I think if he fights this fight correctly he could get it done"

Jonathan Haggerty holds five wins in the promotion, with victories over Vladimir Kuzmin, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, Taiki Naito, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Joseph Lasiri.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion decided to move up to bantamweight, where he will challenge Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

Haggerty is a highly respected Muay Thai fighter, but he has his work cut out for him on April 21. Nong-O hasn’t lost since joining ONE, leading to 10 consecutive wins, including his last five by KO/TKO.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship matchup will headline ONE Fight Night 9, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Fight Night 9 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the fight card for ONE's upcoming Prime Video event featuring Nong-O vs. Jonathan Haggerty below:

