"This needs to be a shirt!" – Fans are buzzing about the new Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex ONE X poster

The historic battle between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex was immortalized in epic artwork just days before their clash at ONE X on March 26. Fans are understandably buzzing about the cool design.

The caption to ONE's Instagram post that displayed the poster read:

"Only 3️⃣ days until we crown the undisputed queen of the atomweight division 👑 @angelaleemma @stamp_fairtex"

The people behind the art are Singapore artists who have previously worked in toy and game production companies. They collaborated to establish Studio Moonchild, which produces a wide variety of artwork using traditional and digital mediums.

Fans can’t get enough of the new posters. One fan praised the artwork and snuck in a pick:

Meanwhile, a couple of fans offered some merchandise ideas. One individual said:

"This needs to be a shirt! 🔥"

Another fan expressed a desire to own a piece in a different form of memorabilia:

“LOVE these posters! They would be awesome as actual posters we could buy!”

The Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex matchup is filled with storylines

With 20 bouts at the massive 10-year anniversary showcase of ONE Championship, Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex are at the very top of it for good reason.

There was a time in mixed martial arts when female matches were considered filler bouts that no one really cared about. With ONE X, ONE Championship is sending out the message that women belong in the main event.

The bout will be Lee’s first since taking a leave of absence to focus on her pregnancy and become a mom. Her time away has raised doubts about her return to form inside the circle. She will certainly be eager to silence critics and erase doubts.

Meanwhile, Stamp is looking to become the first three-sport world champion in ONE Championship, having previously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. It could be a perfect history-making end to a monumental fight card on March 26.

However, it’s easier said than done, especially against the dominant world champion who has not let anyone come close to stealing the title away from her.

Is it finally time for a new queen of the atomweight division, or will Angela Lee announce her return in style? Find out on Saturday, March 26, at ONE X.

Check your local listings on how to watch the event live.

