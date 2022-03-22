ONE X Crackstream, Reddit stream, Buffstream alternatives - How you can legally watch the event

If you're looking for ONE X crackstream, Reddit stream, buffstream alternatives, you've come to the right place. ONE Championship's biggest and most high-profile event will be available to watch across different platforms in different countries. Happening inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26, the 18-fight card will be broken into 3 parts and will go on for most of the day.

The event will feature a full martial arts spectrum: MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling. No other fight organization has ever put together this many combat sports on one card.

The main event will feature the highly-anticipated return of dominant ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee as she faces Stamp Fairtex. In the co-main event, we will see a first in ONE Championship: a mixed rules bout. ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face MMA legend Demetrious Johnson. The first and third rounds will be under Muay Thai rules, whiles round 2 and 4 will be under MMA rules.

Also on the card is ONE flyweight king Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes to defend his belt against the surging Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu. Moraes is famous for his shocking upset win over the aforementioned Johnson last year. Now, he's ready to take on a new, powerful, challenge.

How to watch ONE X:

Global

ONE X will broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device. For ONE X Crackstream, Reddit stream, Buffstream alternatives, these platforms are perfect for streaming at home.

Fans can watch the live ONE X: Grand Finale pay-per-view event on watch.onefc.com at 8 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT)/8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, 26 March.

ONE X: Part II will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account, and ONE’s YouTube channel at 5 p.m. SGT/5 a.m. ET.

Also, ONE X: Part I will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account, and ONE’s YouTube channel at 1 p.m. SGT/1 a.m. ET.

* Note: Those living in Japan, New Zealand, and The Philippines will not be able to watch the three events through the above mediums. For those fans living in India, they will not be able to watch ONE X: Part I and II through the above mediums.

United States

Watch ONE X: Grand Finale live on watch.onefc.com at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on 26 March.

Watch ONE X: Part II live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account, and ONE’s YouTube channel at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on 26 March.

Watch ONE X: Part I live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account, or ONE’s YouTube channel at 1 a.m. ET on 26 March/10 p.m. PT on 25 March.

Source: ONE Championship website.

For full details on how to watch the event (including more ONE X Crackstream, Reddit stream, Buffstream alternatives in your country), click here.

