“My ideal scenario would be to break his jaw” - Yuya Wakamatsu plans devastating knockout of Adriano Moraes at ONE X

ONE flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu isn't mincing his words when it comes to his title fight against champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes at ONE: X. Being part of the biggest event put together in ONE Championship history, Wakamatsu is finally getting the chance to prove that he is championship-material.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Wakamatsu showed respect for the veteran champion, alluding to the idea that it's hard to remain a champion. He also highlights what he thinks are the champion's strengths, but also cites his own:

"His ground game and his grappling are what he has in his arsenal, but his biggest weapon is that he has successfully defended his [World] Title numerous times. I don’t think I can even imagine what kind of mentality it takes for a man to continuously reign as champion.

My strength is my youth, my striking, my power, and my samurai spirit. My plan is to be aggressive, to always have the upper hand, and to make him give up. My ideal scenario would be to break his jaw, make him lose consciousness, and win by KO as early as possible."

It was quite interesting to see Yuya Wakamatsu so transparent about what he wanted to do, but that just shows how confident 'Little Piranha' is. To be fighting for the title at the grandest stage should be mentally taxing for anybody. But for Wakamatsu, the biggest fight of his career only boosted his confidence.

"His weakness is his habit of taking blows" - Yuya Wakamatsu on Adriano Moraes

Aside from citing the champion's strengths, Wakamatsu also mentioned what he feels is the major weakness of Moraes. He sees the champion as quite hittable. With the power that he possesses in his hands, Wakamatsu thinks he can end the night early.

"I’d say his weakness is his habit of taking blows. That’ll be what I aim for. I think my strikes are pretty dangerous."

Relying on a tough chin alone might be the worst gameplan against someone like Yuya Wakamatsu. The champion better bring his A game if he is to negate the power of 'Little Piranha' and impose his own gameplan. Tune in on March 26 to watch the action and drama unfold.

