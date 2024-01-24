Fans can’t decide on clear favorite between Shinya Aoki, Sage Northcutt heading into Tokyo duel at ONE 165

There is no greater thrill for sports fans than predicting the winner of a matchup. Ahead of the star-studded ONE 165 card on Sunday, January 28, ONE Championship asked fans who they believe will come out on top between Shinya Aoki and Sage Northcutt.

Fans definitely had a hard time picking, as 'Tobikan Judan' is a bonafide legend in combat sports and claimed the ONE lightweight MMA world championship twice in his career. He's amassed 12 wins and 10 finishes in his ONE Championship tenure.

As for 'Super' Sage, he has proven that he can overcome the injury woes that plagued him with an inspirational submission victory against Ahmed Mujtaba in May 2023.

Their respective body of work definitely reflected in the Instagram fan poll ONE Championship held, with 55 percent of them choosing Aoki and the remaining 45 believing Northcutt can upset the tough-nosed Japanese star.

After ONE revealed the official results of the poll, fans were quick to share their reactions in the comments section:

“It’s a catch 50/50 a legend of his class and a new grown hybrid! Well....stay in your comfort zone thats the Key🔑 🙌🔥🔥🔥”

“So so close because they're incredible warriors”

Why Northcutt-Aoki could steal the show

Northcutt versus Aoki is a classic case of the grizzled veteran testing the young star’s limits. They will surely be going all out in the hopes of proving their dominance over the other.

The American has consistently said that he is in peak fighting condition, whereas Aoki has a bulletproof resume in combat sports.

There will certainly be no shortage of action once the two stars step between the ropes at ONE 165, which takes place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.