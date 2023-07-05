Fans champion ‘top man’ Lee Hammond’s UFC contract request despite TUF 31 loss: "The best of the best in the game"

Fans have supported Lee Hammond on Twitter after his disappointing loss on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.

On Tuesday, July 4, the sixth episode of TUF 31 aired, with Hammond fighting Kurt Holobaugh at the show's end. The 27-year-old Irish fighter dominated until Holobaugh suddenly locked up a guillotine in the second round and ended the fight.

Hammond, a training partner of Conor McGregor, was devastated by the loss and decided to shoot his shot for a UFC contract by posting this on Twitter:

“I dominated the whole fight vs a strong tough fighter, made a small error and got caught unfortunately In MMA there’s no space for errors but this is an excellent learning experience early in my young carreer! I’m ready to right the wrongs, sign with the ufc and begin working towards the World Lightweight title. Just waiting on the call lads @danawhite @seanshelby @TheNotoriousMMA @John_Kavanagh @UFCEurope @ufc”

Lee Hammond @LeeHammondMMA



In MMA there’s no space for errors but this is an excellent learning experience early in my young carreer!



I’m ready to right the wrongs, sign with the ufc and begin working… I dominated the whole fight vs a strong tough fighter, made a small error and got caught unfortunatelyIn MMA there’s no space for errors but this is an excellent learning experience early in my young carreer!I’m ready to right the wrongs, sign with the ufc and begin working… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I dominated the whole fight vs a strong tough fighter, made a small error and got caught unfortunately In MMA there’s no space for errors but this is an excellent learning experience early in my young carreer!I’m ready to right the wrongs, sign with the ufc and begin working… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/fw4jiqzGQN

Fans filled the comment section with support, including these two people who believe Hammond deserves to get a chance in the UFC: “The best of the best in the game, UFC needs to sign you! @danawhite Ireland will back this lad. I think he be much better if given a chance at featherweight” and “Won't be long Lee.”

Several fans praised Hammond for his impressive performance against Holobaugh: “Really good performance Lee, super dominant right up until the guillotine. Unlucky, looking forward to seeing what’s next” and “You looked great - learn from the experience and lock it away for a future fight. Keep working!”

Last but not least, a handful of fans encouraged Lee Hammond to keep pushing by reminding him that he has a bright future: “It was a good fight Lee. You definitely have a bright career ahead of ya, keep it up man.”, “Keep your head up lad, minor setbacks major comebacks”, and “You looked exceptional. You’re going far in this sport!”

Twitter comments

What is Lee Hammond’s professional MMA record?

Lee Hammond holds a professional MMA record of 5-0 because The Ultimate Fighter fights are not put on their official record. The SBG Ireland affiliate made his pro debut in November 2021 after establishing an amateur record of 15-5.

Hammond won his debut with a first-round TKO before fighting four times in 2022, including once in Bellator. The 27-year-old has won four fights by a first-round finish, with three coming by KO/TKO. He last fought in December 2022, defeating Nikola Ivanovic (0-6) before focusing on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.

Poll : 0 votes