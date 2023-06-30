"Nobody gets to watch the fight for free" - Dana White running to separate Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler invites hilarious fan reactions

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's face-shoving incident has been the talk of the MMA town since season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter began airing on May 30.

The pair of lightweight stars were announced as the respective coaches for TUF 31 earlier this year. What started out as a cordial relationship between McGregor and Chandler has turned into a tense environment. During episode six, set to air on July 4, Conor McGregor was captured shoving Michael Chandler in the face.

'The Notorious' began shouting insults at Chandler before 'Iron' responded by calling out McGregor for his lack of effort as a coach on the show. The Irishman said:

"Some of these kids were in the UFC before you were in the UFC. So don't start trying to say that you're 'this and that'."

Chandler responded with:

"As long as you showed up for [your team]. Maybe if you show up for them..."

Many fans took the opportunity to poke fun at UFC president Dana White, who was captured hurrying into the cage before things escalated beyond control. One fan even stated that White broke up the scuffle to stop people from watching a fight for free.

"Dana only ran into the octagon so nobody gets to watch the fight for free"

"Dana running to the octagon had me dying"

Kunta @Oyayy3 @mma_orbit @giscorrectie Dana running to the Octagon has me dying @mma_orbit @giscorrectie Dana running to the Octagon has me dying 😂

"That's freaking illegal!!!"

Loneal @Loneal07883668 @Hasan__R @mma_orbit @giscorrectie 🤣🤣 If Conor was on that submarine Dana would have tried by all means to save him @Hasan__R @mma_orbit @giscorrectie 🤣🤣 If Conor was on that submarine Dana would have tried by all means to save him

ham @GoinHAM9HD @mma_orbit @giscorrectie Dana seeing Michael just laugh it off instead of physically retaliating: @mma_orbit @giscorrectie Dana seeing Michael just laugh it off instead of physically retaliating: https://t.co/TAVrNumXkM

Bruce Matson @MetricScout @mma_orbit @giscorrectie Going to need a good close up clip of Dana running saying get out of my way @mma_orbit @giscorrectie Going to need a good close up clip of Dana running saying get out of my way

HeavensFeel @HeavensFeel12 @mma_orbit @giscorrectie Dana running desperately as if Chandler is gonna attack Conor to somehow promote the show @mma_orbit @giscorrectie Dana running desperately as if Chandler is gonna attack Conor to somehow promote the show 😭😭

Ariel Helwani believes Conor McGregor will be back in the UFC, but not anytime soon

Prominent MMA journalist and host of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani, recently shared his thoughts about the possible return of Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' has been out of action since July 2021, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor completed the rehabilitation process for the injury towards the end of last year, and he is expected to face Michael Chandler upon his return.

However, Conor McGregor has been absent from the USADA testing pool since his leg break, and the Irishman will need to re-enter the program for six months prior to being eligible to fight. It is currently unclear whether or not he has done so, which has led to concern about his return to the UFC.

However, Ariel Helwani appears confident that 'The Notorious' will return to the promotion and earmarked the prestigious UFC 300 as the potential card McGregor will return on. Helwani recently spoke to Seconds Out and said:

"I think we'll see him back... the big question is how he's gonna look. I don't know but I think we'll see him maybe next year, maybe for UFC 300. But I definitely think we'll see him back."

