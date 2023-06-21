"What the hell is up?" - Fans claim Conor McGregor is 'one of the worst coaches' for failing to turn up for latest TUF 31 episode

Conor McGregor is coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite Michael Chandler, and so far, 'The Notorious' is trailing 4-0 to the American.
In the latest episode of TUF 31, Team Chandler's Timur Valiev scored a unanimous decision win over Team McGregor's Trevor Wells to earn himself a bantamweight semi-final spot.
Given team McGregor's frustrating run so far, fans were also annoyed by the Irishman playing hooky during crucial moments. As episode No.4 of the reality show aired, they took to Twitter to express their annoyance.
One fan angrily asked how the Irishman's team expects to win without their coach showing up:
"What the hell is up with Conor? You expect your team to win when you aren’t showing up? #TUF31."
Another fan opined:
"Connor not showing up to barely anything is making him one of the worst tuf coaches I've seen #TUF31."
One fan asked:
"TUF 31 has to rebalance the teams right? Conor’s guys can’t fight."
Another user expressed his dismay at McGregor's coaching and wrote:
"Conor is such a sh*t coach LMFAO."
Another fan dismissed the idea that Conor McGregor can coach, stating:
"I don't think McGregor is cut out to be a coach."
One fan opined:
"@TheNotoriousMMA is such a joke at this point. And the fact he can just get away with everything is such a slap to the face to all the real die-hard fans."
Conor McGregor TUF 31: Episode 4 results
Conor McGregor can't seem to catch a break. The Irishman, who is coaching opposite Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter season 31, is now down 4-0 against his rival coach.
Team Chandler's bantamweight Timur Valiev went up against team McGregor's bantamweight Trevor Wells and the Dagestani grappling savant defeated his American opponent via unanimous decision. While the lesser experienced Wells made things hard for Valiev in the first round, he was overwhelmed by Valiev's wrestling in the second round and couldn't seal the victory.
While Trevor Wells was initially meant to face Timur Valiev earlier in the season, a facial cold sore forced him to pull out of the fight. Given the hiccup in fight booking, there was some contention between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler regarding the bout's weight limit.
While Chandler insisted that they ask the fighters to cut less, McGregor’s side gunned for Valiev to cut more. Eventually, they settled on a 142-pound catchweight.
So far, the four winning fighters are lightweights Roosevelt Roberts and Austin Hubbard, and bantamweights Timur Valiev and Cody Gibson. On the next episode, Team Chandler’s Brad Katona will face Team McGregor’s Carlos Vera in a bantamweight bout.