5 important things we learned from UFC 264

Dustin Poirier handed Conor McGregor a second consecutive defeat in the main event of UFC 264, Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the most hyped matchup of the year ended in anti-climactic fashion when the Irishman broke his left tibia as he stepped back to dodge a punch.

'The Diamond' will now pursue the UFC lightweight title after famously turning down a championship fight to take McGregor on for the third time. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' Irishman is expected to miss a significant amount of time as he recovers from the brutal injury.

Poirier cementing his place as arguably the best lightweight in MMA, as well as McGregor's fall from grace, are the biggest narratives coming out of the blockbuster event. Let's take a closer look at those key takeaways and more important things we learned in the aftermath of UFC 264.

#5. UFC 264 is proof that one-trick ponies rarely succeed

UFC 264: Ilia Topuria hands Ryan Hall his first loss in the octagon

The flaws in Ryan Hall's one-dimensional style have been thoroughly exposed by rising featherweight star Ilia Topuria at UFC 264. 'El Matador' came more than prepared for each of Hall's tactics, which consisted of unorthodox kicks, pulling guard and of course, the Imanari roll.

'The Wizard' repeatedly dove for his opponent's leg in an attempt to roll his way into a grappling exchange, but to no avail. During one of his desperate attempts to go for a leg lock, Hall committed the mistake of leaving his head unprotected and paid for it dearly.

Topuria seized the opportunity as he swooped in and delivered several shots to his downed opponent's head. Stuck on his side, Hall wasn't able to defend against the barrage of right hands that Topuria unleashed on him.

Anyone who has seen him fight before is largely familiar with his strategy. Unfortunately, Hall found out the hard way how well his opponent had him figured out. In the end, Hall's failure to bring in new tricks is what led to his downfall.

