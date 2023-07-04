"He tap just like u do" - Conor McGregor heaps praise on Irish TUF teammate who loses in the next episode, fans react

After Conor McGregor praised a fellow Irishman who was the 2018 IMMAF-WMMAA Unified World Champion, fans started trolling the Irishman.

'The Notorious' was one of the coaches in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor had one of his training partners on his team in Lee Hammond. Both McGregor and Hammond are from the same district and trained together all the time. 'Mystic Mac' praised his countryman on Twitter, claiming he is 'here to stay'.

However, footage from an unreleased episode of TUF shows Hammond tapping out in a fight, he was dominating. Here's what the fans had to say:

"He tap just like u do against nate"

One user said:

"Your boy lost to guillotine"

Another accused McGregor of giving a TUF spoiler:

"Damn Conor did you just give us a TUF spoiler??"

Another user called Hammond 'Mactapper':

"He is Mactapper and he predict these things"

One Irishman said he would be supporting his fellow countryman:

"Going to be supporting with the rest of the crew in the @blackforgeinn tonight"

Conor McGregor puts out another tweet praising Lee Hammond

Conor McGregor has been training with Lee Hammond for years. The pair are from the same district and hence the Irishman has a lot of pride in what Hammond has accomplished so far in his career. Despite losing in the next episode of The Ultimate Fighter 31, McGregor believes his fellow countryman has a very promising future ahead.

"Up tonight on The @UltimateFighter, Dublin 12's own and my staunch teammate, @LeeHammondMMA. This man has been grafting for years and undoubtedly has a prosperous career in front of him. We are all behind you, Lee!"

Conor McGregor has not been doing very well in the latest installment of The Ultimate Fighter series. He was up against Michael Chandler and picked the young prospects over the UFC veterans to coach. His team has lost five straight matches and Hammond's loss would make it six. Fans have been trolling McGregor's team for not winning even one fight.

The back-to-back losses have prompted voices like Chael Sonnen to ask whether McGregor is just looking to grab headlines and is not really interested in coaching.

