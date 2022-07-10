Fans claim Rafael Fiziev was awarded an early stoppage, Rafael dos Anjos disagrees

Rafael Fiziev and Rafel dos Anjos went toe-to-toe in a five-round fight in the main event of UFC Vegas 58. 'Ataman' made a resounding statement by finishing the Brazilian in the opening seconds of the fifth round by knockout.

However, the outcome of the fight did not sit well with many MMA fans as they believed the fight was stopped prematurely by the referee.

Some of the tweets by MMA fans expressing their disagreement with the result can be seen below:

tDoNitBIG @tDoNitBIG Early stoppage but he was about to get fucked up! #ufc Early stoppage but he was about to get fucked up!#ufc

But then again, people who perceive this as an early stoppage "don't know mma"



Dude make up you mind...🤣 🤦‍♂️ @RafaelFiziev So first you agree that people who watch MMA have seen fighters recovered from worse...!But then again, people who perceive this as an early stoppage "don't know mma"Dude make up you mind...🤣🤦‍♂️ @CiscoTMT @ufc @RafaelFiziev So first you agree that people who watch MMA have seen fighters recovered from worse...!But then again, people who perceive this as an early stoppage "don't know mma"Dude make up you mind...🤣 😂🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/cej4BlnwcO

Obviously you've never been punched hard enough to know being stunned isn't that bad. @RafaelFiziev It WAS an early stoppage. Rda is stunned but was still defending. Stunned is not KO'd.Obviously you've never been punched hard enough to know being stunned isn't that bad. @emilo_jah @DKSizzle @_ethannn @ufc @RafaelFiziev It WAS an early stoppage. Rda is stunned but was still defending. Stunned is not KO'd.Obviously you've never been punched hard enough to know being stunned isn't that bad.

Luis @L_u_i_s__T @alexpechy @ufc @RafaelFiziev Nah bro it’s not like that. I saw him start to defend immediately but i get the refs perspective. Last round and Rda got rocked. Still wouldve liked to see him recover a couple seconds more before the stoppage. Still think it was a bit too early. @alexpechy @ufc @RafaelFiziev Nah bro it’s not like that. I saw him start to defend immediately but i get the refs perspective. Last round and Rda got rocked. Still wouldve liked to see him recover a couple seconds more before the stoppage. Still think it was a bit too early.

King Z @KingZedax @ufc @RafaelFiziev RDA deservers a chance to recover there but great win for Fiziev @ufc @RafaelFiziev RDA deservers a chance to recover there but great win for Fiziev

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also chimed in on the matter. According to 'Funk Master', referee Mark Smith should have let the fight play out a little longer:

"Mark's usually one of the better refs but that stoppage was way too quick. Tough break. Wish we got to see if RDA could recover. Rough ending to a great fight," wrote Ajamain Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Marks usually one of the better refs but that stoppage was way too quick. Tough break. Wish we got to see if RDA could recover. Rough ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas58 Marks usually one of the better refs but that stoppage was way too quick. Tough break. Wish we got to see if RDA could recover. Rough ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas58

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Idk. I feel like fighters go limp all the time and “come-to” really quick. It’s a fight, isn’t it? Take some and give some.



I do think RDA was hurt BAD, but I kinda wanted to see “if” he could recover or not. That’s the game we play tho. Game of inches. Great win Fiziev! Idk. I feel like fighters go limp all the time and “come-to” really quick. It’s a fight, isn’t it? Take some and give some.I do think RDA was hurt BAD, but I kinda wanted to see “if” he could recover or not. That’s the game we play tho. Game of inches. Great win Fiziev!

Despite the support from fans, dos Anjos himself does not believe the fight was was stopped prematurely by the referee. The Brazilian iterated the same in a backstage interview with Charly Arnolt:

"I don't think so. I gotta re-watch the tape but I don't think so. He won fair and square."

Watch the full interview below:

Rafael Fiziev calls out Justin Gaethje for a fight

Rafael Fiziev threw a curveball at MMA fans by calling out tennis star Rafael Nadal for a fight during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping

However, during the post-fight press conference, Fiziev got serious and called out Justin Gaethje for a scrap.

"I wanna fight with Gaethje... If you're ready, if you're not scared, if you don't take s**t, let's go."

You can watch the full post-fight press conference below:

Fiziev is on a six-fight win streak that includes victories over Brad Riddell, Bobby Green and Renato Moicano.Gaethje, on the other hand, is coming off a loss in a title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

On paper, a fight between 'The Highlight' and Fiziev would make sense and will undoubtedly be a treat for MMA fans around the world.

