Fans claim Rafael Fiziev was awarded an early stoppage, Rafael dos Anjos disagrees

Rafael Fiziev and Rafel dos Anjos went toe-to-toe in a five-round fight in the main event of UFC Vegas 58. 'Ataman' made a resounding statement by finishing the Brazilian in the opening seconds of the fifth round by knockout.
However, the outcome of the fight did not sit well with many MMA fans as they believed the fight was stopped prematurely by the referee.
Some of the tweets by MMA fans expressing their disagreement with the result can be seen below:
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also chimed in on the matter. According to 'Funk Master', referee Mark Smith should have let the fight play out a little longer:
"Mark's usually one of the better refs but that stoppage was way too quick. Tough break. Wish we got to see if RDA could recover. Rough ending to a great fight," wrote Ajamain Sterling.
Despite the support from fans, dos Anjos himself does not believe the fight was was stopped prematurely by the referee. The Brazilian iterated the same in a backstage interview with Charly Arnolt:
"I don't think so. I gotta re-watch the tape but I don't think so. He won fair and square."
Watch the full interview below:
Rafael Fiziev calls out Justin Gaethje for a fight
Rafael Fiziev threw a curveball at MMA fans by calling out tennis star Rafael Nadal for a fight during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping
However, during the post-fight press conference, Fiziev got serious and called out Justin Gaethje for a scrap.
"I wanna fight with Gaethje... If you're ready, if you're not scared, if you don't take s**t, let's go."
You can watch the full post-fight press conference below:
Fiziev is on a six-fight win streak that includes victories over Brad Riddell, Bobby Green and Renato Moicano.Gaethje, on the other hand, is coming off a loss in a title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.
On paper, a fight between 'The Highlight' and Fiziev would make sense and will undoubtedly be a treat for MMA fans around the world.