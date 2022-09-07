"New mythic fighter inbound. Full vision Oliveira" - Fans comment on thread claiming Charles Oliveira has had his vision fixed ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Fans are expecting a new and improved Charles Oliveira in the Brazilian's vacant lightweight title clash against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

A Reddit post cited Oliveira's interview with Combate, claiming that Oliveira has had his vision operated ahead of his upcoming fighter in Abu Dhabi. The post received a series of hilarious reactions from fans, with one fan commenting that he's expecting a new mythic fighter in full-vision Oliveira.

Another wrote that the champ can now read his name without having to use glasses - a sly reference to the phrase 'do Bronx' has been using to claim he's still the champion. One fan even predicted that Oliveira will go on a losing streak with his new vision.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

UFC fans react to Charles Oliveira new vision

Charles Oliveira once claimed he saw three opponents during his fights

Charles Oliveira has looked highly dominant since capturing the UFC lightweight gold. However, 'do Bronx' once revealed that he fought with dreadful vision. During a conversation with Brazilian MMA Legends, Oliveira also explained that his eyesight was so poor at the time that he would see three opponents during his bouts. However, he noted that his poor eyesight never affected his performance.

The Brazilian fighter also revealed that he would make his walks to the octagon wearing his glasses to give his rivals the impression that he isn't a dangerous fighter. Here's what Oliveira said:

"So I see three. If I'm hitting the middle one, it's all right. I think, 'Keep this same technique.' Three guys for me is perfect. If I'm hitting the middle one, it's alright. I'll tell you the truth, I'm a guy who has a lot of faith in God and it's no joke. If I take off my glasses, I can only see 50 per cent, but it never hindered me in the fight... Sometimes I like to walk in with the glasses to look harmless and more nerdy than I already am."

Catch Charles Oliveira's full interaction with Brazilian MMA Legends below:

Oliveira will return to action on October 22, hoping to reclaim the lightweight gold that he lost to the scales ahead of his win over Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian will face Islam Makhachev in a five-round battle in Abu Dhabi.

