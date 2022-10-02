"Charles Oliveira in disguise" - Fans compare Daniel Santos with 'do Bronx' after massive come-from-behind knockout of John Castaneda at UFC Vegas 61

Daniel Santos pulled off an incredible come-from-behind victory against John Castaneda at UFC Vegas 61. Fight fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance between Santos and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
In the closing fight of the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 61, Santos displayed his determination to grit out a second-round knockout victory in the 140-pound catchweight fight. The Brazilian was in deep trouble in the first round, having been dropped multiple times. He rallied in the second round to snatch victory in a beautiful finishing sequence that culminated with digging hooks to the body and a vicious knee.
Santos trains at Chute Box, which is also home to UFC lightweight title contender Charles Oliveira. The spitting resemblance between the two combatants and the nature of his victory was noticed by MMA fans.
@mma_lads on Twitter wrote that Santos is perhaps Charles Oliveira in disguise:
"Daniel Santos is Charles Oliveira in disguise, trying to get some warm ups in before the Islam fight."
@MMAdamMartin believes that the time Santos spent grappling with the UFC's record holder for most submission victories has paid huge dividends for him:
"All the training that Daniel Santos does with Charles Oliveira has clearly helped his defensive ground game. His scrambles tonight have been elite!"
Another fan stated that Santos performed the best 'Do Bronx' imitation by simulating the nature of his fights:
"Santos doing his best Charles Oliveira impression, being Brazilian, getting dropped several times within the first couple minutes, and having bleach blonde hair."
The victory also got a reaction from Charles Oliveira himself, who was clearly exhilarated by the performance:
Check out some of the best fan reactions below:
Daniel Santos draws inspiration from Charles Oliveira's path in the UFC
Charles Oliveria's protege Daniel Santos had a successful outing at UFC Vegas 61 against John Castaneda.
The bantamweight made his UFC debut at UFC 273 against Julio Arce on the preliminary card. Ahead of the fight, Santos said in an interview with MMA Fighting that he drew inspiration from teammate Charles Oliveira's journey in the UFC:
“[The UFC championship] is the item we all dream about. Every fighter, every athlete. To have the belt [when Oliveira was the UFC lightweight champion] and be able to touch it, put it on your shoulders and know that your friend and teammate made it, it motivates you even more. Like, you know it’s possible. With determination, focus and discipline, you can get there, too. It gives me strength to continue believing."