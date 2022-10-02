"Charles Oliveira in disguise" - Fans compare Daniel Santos with 'do Bronx' after massive come-from-behind knockout of John Castaneda at UFC Vegas 61

Daniel Santos pulled off an incredible come-from-behind victory against John Castaneda at UFC Vegas 61. Fight fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance between Santos and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

In the closing fight of the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 61, Santos displayed his determination to grit out a second-round knockout victory in the 140-pound catchweight fight. The Brazilian was in deep trouble in the first round, having been dropped multiple times. He rallied in the second round to snatch victory in a beautiful finishing sequence that culminated with digging hooks to the body and a vicious knee.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Daniel Santos walks through the fire to get the finish in the second! ALL ACTION. HOW ABOUT THAT CHUTE BOXE?! 🤯Daniel Santos walks through the fire to get the finish in the second! ALL ACTION. #UFCVegas61 HOW ABOUT THAT CHUTE BOXE?! 🤯🇧🇷 Daniel Santos walks through the fire to get the finish in the second! ALL ACTION. #UFCVegas61 https://t.co/uLWBOoadLN

Santos trains at Chute Box, which is also home to UFC lightweight title contender Charles Oliveira. The spitting resemblance between the two combatants and the nature of his victory was noticed by MMA fans.

@mma_lads on Twitter wrote that Santos is perhaps Charles Oliveira in disguise:

"Daniel Santos is Charles Oliveira in disguise, trying to get some warm ups in before the Islam fight."

Henry🇮🇪 @mma_lads Daniel Santos is Charles Oliveira in disguise, trying to get some warm ups in before the Islam fight. #UFCVegas61 Daniel Santos is Charles Oliveira in disguise, trying to get some warm ups in before the Islam fight. #UFCVegas61

@MMAdamMartin believes that the time Santos spent grappling with the UFC's record holder for most submission victories has paid huge dividends for him:

"All the training that Daniel Santos does with Charles Oliveira has clearly helped his defensive ground game. His scrambles tonight have been elite!"

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin All the training that Daniel Santos does with Charles Oliveira has clearly helped his defensive ground game. His scrambles tonight have been elite! #UFCVegas61 All the training that Daniel Santos does with Charles Oliveira has clearly helped his defensive ground game. His scrambles tonight have been elite! #UFCVegas61

Another fan stated that Santos performed the best 'Do Bronx' imitation by simulating the nature of his fights:

"Santos doing his best Charles Oliveira impression, being Brazilian, getting dropped several times within the first couple minutes, and having bleach blonde hair."

Doc Rock🦅🇺🇸🇮🇪✝️ @billyr09 Santos doing his best Charles Oliveira impression, being Brazilian, getting dropped several times within the first couple minutes, and having bleach blonde hair. #UFCVegas61 Santos doing his best Charles Oliveira impression, being Brazilian, getting dropped several times within the first couple minutes, and having bleach blonde hair. #UFCVegas61

The victory also got a reaction from Charles Oliveira himself, who was clearly exhilarated by the performance:

Check out some of the best fan reactions below:

Headlocks & Company 🥋 (depressed colts fan) @HeadLocksUFC Lol Daniel Santos wants to be Charles Oliveira so bad Lol Daniel Santos wants to be Charles Oliveira so bad 😭

Arun Amsala @ArunAm51 Daniel Santos looks and fights like a BW Charles Oliveira lol..... That was a ROTY contender Daniel Santos looks and fights like a BW Charles Oliveira lol..... That was a ROTY contender

Gil Landín @ghlandin 🏽 #UFCVegas61 Daniel Santos with a Charles Oliveira performance Daniel Santos with a Charles Oliveira performance 👏🏽 #UFCVegas61

Vertixz On Yt @VertixzY #UFCVegas61 Daniel Santos looked like a bantam weight Charles Oliveira as far as his durability and technique #UFCVegas61 Daniel Santos looked like a bantam weight Charles Oliveira as far as his durability and technique

chad @Roamingbushman Daniel Santos = Baby Charles Oliveira? Daniel Santos = Baby Charles Oliveira?👀😳

Ben Davis @BenTheBaneDavis Immense heart shown by Daniel Santos - WHAT A COMEBACK!!! Immense heart shown by Daniel Santos - WHAT A COMEBACK!!! https://t.co/OJ0ZOkyNgF

Lamassu @itslamassu Daniel Santos just might pull a Do Bronx #UFCVegas61 Daniel Santos just might pull a Do Bronx #UFCVegas61

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA Major Charles Oliveria vibes from Daniel Santos. Can definitely tell their under the same roof. #UFCVegas61 Major Charles Oliveria vibes from Daniel Santos. Can definitely tell their under the same roof. #UFCVegas61

thewestbelfort @thewestbelfort . GIVE MY BONUS AHAHAHAHAAHAH There is a Charles Jr and his name is DANIEL SANTOS. GIVE MY BONUS AHAHAHAHAAHAH There is a Charles Jr and his name is DANIEL SANTOS 😤😤😤. GIVE MY BONUS AHAHAHAHAAHAH 🎬💵

Daniel Santos draws inspiration from Charles Oliveira's path in the UFC

Charles Oliveria's protege Daniel Santos had a successful outing at UFC Vegas 61 against John Castaneda.

The bantamweight made his UFC debut at UFC 273 against Julio Arce on the preliminary card. Ahead of the fight, Santos said in an interview with MMA Fighting that he drew inspiration from teammate Charles Oliveira's journey in the UFC:

“[The UFC championship] is the item we all dream about. Every fighter, every athlete. To have the belt [when Oliveira was the UFC lightweight champion] and be able to touch it, put it on your shoulders and know that your friend and teammate made it, it motivates you even more. Like, you know it’s possible. With determination, focus and discipline, you can get there, too. It gives me strength to continue believing."

Poll : 0 votes