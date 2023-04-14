Fans in complete admiration of Nong-O’s vicious power

At ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, Nong-O Hama will make his return to the circle for the second time this year.

With back-to-back main event slots at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is already off to a great start in 2023.

For his next title defense, the Thai superstar will take on former flyweight world champion, Brit striker Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

Whilst Haggerty is a well-respected opponent who is more than worthy of challenging for the world championship, many fans find it difficult to look past the champion retaining his title after the dominant run he has been on.

Since arriving in ONE Championship back in 2018, the bantamweight king has produced a flawless run of 10 consecutive wins with plenty of highlight-reel finishes along the way.

Ahead of his return in one week’s time at ONE Fight Night 9, ONE Championship posted some of his best highlights on Instagram:

“That's FIVE straight KOs for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion 😱 Will Nong-O land number SIX against Jonathan Haggerty on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video? 👀 @nongogaiyanghadao”

Fans reacted to the highlights in the comments below the post.

@jaydengeaney was keen to point out his third-round stoppage at ONE Championship: Collision Course in 2020:

“Rodleks KO was insane”

@nucklesofficial said:

“Power, precision and speed. KO 6 very likely 💯”

@Levi__miller___ commented on his recent demolition of British veteran Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison:

“RIP Liam”

@swiftachilles86 said:

“Nongos fundamentals are sharrrppp 🛡 🤜”

@bradlesbbq_australia added:

“Imagine making the mistake of being a loud mouth around this guy😂”

The entire card on April 21 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

