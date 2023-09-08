Fans concoct submission grappling dream matches for Demetrious Johnson after IBJJF Masters gold

Fight fans are exclaiming for submission grappling matches for Demetrious Johnson after he returned home with a newly minted IBJJF medal this week.

The multi-time flyweight world champion conquered new waters on August 31st by earning the No.1-ranked spot on the podium for the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division. As per sources, he finished undefeated, winning five matches by points and another by armbar submission.

The throwback clips showcasing Demetrious Johnson’s exceptional jiu-jitsu skills have remarkably gone viral in the last few days. Now, the whole world knows that ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ BJJ skills are more refined than expected.

Without much delay, ONE Championship fans have created submission grappling dream matches for Johnson as a result of his masterful performance at the IBJJF Masters.

Check out their dream matches below:

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is at the top of the list of potential opponents for Johnson. The 27-year-old flyweight champ has called out the Washington native inside the ring numerous times before as a way to bridge submission grappling into the combat sports world.

Demetrious Johnson, for his part, is open to a grappling match with Musumeci. There’s always a possibility of the two being paired up in the future, but it's up to ONE Championship to decide when that moment will be.