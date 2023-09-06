Jarred Brooks wants to test Demetrious Johnson’s grappling inside the circle: “I’d give you twice as a good match”

Jarred Brooks is itching for a fight alongside ONE flyweight MMA world champion and newly-crowned IBJJF Masters Worlds gold medalist Demetrious Johnson.

After testing his grappling abilities alongside ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13, the Mash Fight Team representative seems fixated on having another go at the discipline inside the circle.

In a recent Instagram post, ‘The Monkey God’ uploaded a video congratulating the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA affiliate for his medal-winning performance at last week’s IBJJF Masters Worlds in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the same time, the strawweight MMA king slid in an invitation to the MMA GOAT to put his grappling skills to the test under the ONE banner.

He said:

“Hey, WhatsUp Mighty Mouse! Congratulations on beating all those little men at the Masters Worlds. I think you and I should do a submission grappling match. I think Mikey would beat you just as bad as me, and I think grappling just makes sense for both of us right now. And then we can see and tussle it out for the 125 and 135-pound championships."

Jarred Brooks’ message continued:

“But I’ve seen you do it over at the Masters Worlds, they weren’t a spade of cans, and I think I’d give you twice as a good match. And, the wrestling, we’re going to wrestle until somebody gets taken down. And I think that’s going to be super exciting, especially for submission grappling. So Mighty Mouse, meet me in the circle, MMA or grappling. Let’s go get it!”

Check out the post here:

Given their background in wrestling and knowledge of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a Jarred Brooks vs. Demetrious Johnson submission grappling affair inside the ONE Championship circle would be a fun one to watch.

Combined, the American martial artists have 16 submissions between them, and the watching world can expect both men to try and push the pace from the start in search of another tapout win should this hypothetical matchup come to fruition.