"Trouble in paradise" - Fans curious after Kevin Lee calls Khabib Nurmagomedov out for a "public" conversation

Kevin Lee left fans surprised after taking to Twitter to call out Eagle FC owner Khabib Nurmagomedov for a "public" conversation.

'The Motown Phenom' chose not to divulge the matter any further, likely expecting the now-retired Russian fighter to respond to him:

"@TeamKhabib would you be more comfortable talking publicly?"

Fans, however, have begun speculating about what could have caused Lee to call 'The Eagle' out for a public conversation. Some feel that the ties between Lee and his current employer Nurmagomedov may have been strained due to professional reasons.

After parting ways with the UFC back in 2021, Lee joined Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC in December of the same year. He made his promotional debut under the Russian promotion's banner at Eagle FC 46 back on March 11, 2022. Lee took on former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez and won via unanimous decision.

He has not fought since.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals whether Eagle FC will be open to signing Luke Rockhold down the line

Khabib Nurmagomedov's AKA teammate Luke Rockhold recently returned to the octagon after a three-year hiatus. Rockhold took on Paulo Costa at UFC 278 and despite putting up a gritty performance, the former champ succumbed to a unanimous decision loss in the fight.

Following the fight, Rockhold hinted at potentially walking away from the sport. During his post-fight octagon interview, he said:

"I’ve been through so much the last few years. I f**king … thank you, fighting. Thank you, UFC. Thank you, Joe [Rogan]. I f**king can’t do this sh*t anymore. I gave it my all... I’m f*cking old."

Simon Head @simonhead Luke Rockhold tells Joe Rogan tonight’s fight at #UFC278 was his last. Former Strikeforce champ. Former UFC champ. Congrats on a great career. Luke Rockhold tells Joe Rogan tonight’s fight at #UFC278 was his last. Former Strikeforce champ. Former UFC champ. Congrats on a great career. https://t.co/KHThBmgxSB

While it seems like Rockhold has retired from MMA for the time being, like we've seen with many fighters in the past, the 37-year-old might decide to make a comeback down the line. If he does, will Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC open its doors for the former UFC middleweight champion?

During a recent interaction with Red Corner MMA, 'The Eagle' claimed he wouldn't be keen on signing Rockhold to Eagle FC:

"I don’t think so. [Rockhold] was a Strikeforce champion. He was a UFC champion. He has nothing to prove here, I believe he does not have to fight anymore." [h/t - MMA News]

