Fans are debating whether Michael Chandler should implement more wrestling into his game plan for Dustin Poirier going into UFC 281.

Chandler vs. Poirier has been hyped up for months because of the potential for an all-out slugfest based on their fighting styles. Although he showed flashy moves against Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, some fans and analysts have wondered why ‘Iron’ doesn't use his elite wrestling skills more often. One fan sparked a debate on Twitter by saying:

“WILL MICHAEL CHANDLER WRESTLE THIS WEEKEND???”

Fans filled the comment section with various responses, including some saying:

“That takedown he hit on tony was immaculate. As a fan of grappling I truly hope so”

“He might try but he won't be able to outwrestle Dustin. Dustin's just too good in that area as well. It'll be pure chaos until El Diamante gets the win by finish or decision. Nevertheless, it's going to be fireworks. Wish it was 5 rounds”

“Yes I think he will once Dustin's hands/combos get to being too much!”

“I think he tries for sure. I could really see this fight going either way. While Dustin's striking is better from a fundamental stand point, you can't discount Chandler's power. On the ground I think whoever is on top has the advantage. Just can't wait to watch!!”

“No unfortunately. He can't resist just banging and making it an entertaining fight. If he wants to get to the top he has to wrestle."

Michael Chandler has become a UFC superstar due to his promo skills and willingness to engage in exciting wars. Although wrestling would prevent ‘Iron’ from taking damage, the ecstatic crowd at Madison Square Garden will make it hard not to exchange power punches with Poirier.

Michael Chandler paid respect to Frankie Edgar at UFC 281 press conference

Before Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier face off, Frankie Edgar will make the UFC walk for the last time against rising contender Chris Gutierrez. During the UFC 281 media day, Chandler had this to say about the former champion retiring:

"He was one of those guys that I thought, 'Okay, I'm going to follow what that guy's doing.'... He was a champion for such a long time, I think he's one of the best champions we've had. He will for sure be a Hall of Famer."

Win or lose, Edgar will go down as one of the most beloved fighters of all time. He was underestimated for most of his career before becoming a UFC champion. Although he’s currently the betting underdog, it would be nice to see ‘The Answer’ pull off one more upset at UFC 281.

Check out Michael Chandler's comments on Edgar:

