"Just because he is retiring it doesn't mean you gotta suck up to him" - Fans debate whether Jose Aldo is the greatest fighter of all time

Jose Aldo recently announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. Fans and experts have been drawing from their nostalgic wells to give the former featherweight champion his due respect. As the greatest featherweight of all time, according many, Aldo has been at the pinnacle of the sport for over a decade.

Following the news of the retirement, MMA Fighting released a tweet asking fans if Aldo ranks among the sport's all-time GOATs.

"Roundtable: Is Jose Aldo the greatest fighter of all-time?"

Fans were somewhat bewildered by the question, with many feeling that Aldo doesn't come close to the 'Mount Rushmore' of MMA.

One fan seems to think that Aldo's retirement may have had a part to play in the publication's question:

"Just because he is retiring it doesn't mean you gotta suck up to him, great fighter not in top 5 tho"

Anonymous @Anonymo04353997 @MMAFighting @shaunalshatti @AlexanderKLee @JedKMeshew @DamonMartin Just because he is retiring it doesn't mean you gotta suck up to him, great fighter not in top 5 tho @MMAFighting @shaunalshatti @AlexanderKLee @JedKMeshew @DamonMartin Just because he is retiring it doesn't mean you gotta suck up to him, great fighter not in top 5 tho

Daniel THFC #ENICOUT @THFCDanT @MMAFighting @shaunalshatti @AlexanderKLee @JedKMeshew @DamonMartin Obviously not. Lost to Max twice, Volk, lost his title in 13 seconds. His run at bantamweight was ok but realistically with numerous double champions with title defences he doesn’t come close. Wouldn’t even put him top 5. GSP, Jones, DC, Silva, DJ. @MMAFighting @shaunalshatti @AlexanderKLee @JedKMeshew @DamonMartin Obviously not. Lost to Max twice, Volk, lost his title in 13 seconds. His run at bantamweight was ok but realistically with numerous double champions with title defences he doesn’t come close. Wouldn’t even put him top 5. GSP, Jones, DC, Silva, DJ.

VGG @mmagenius @MMAFighting @shaunalshatti @AlexanderKLee @JedKMeshew @DamonMartin Is Jose Aldo the greatest fighter of all-time? He is legendary fighter and a pioneer but not the greatest of all time. @MMAFighting @shaunalshatti @AlexanderKLee @JedKMeshew @DamonMartin Is Jose Aldo the greatest fighter of all-time? He is legendary fighter and a pioneer but not the greatest of all time.

Another believes that 'Junior' was a "great," but named one of Aldo's countryman, Anderson Silva, as the true greatest of all time.

"He's a great but it's relative cause my [GOAT] will always be silva! His fight style was magic!!!"

bleadze.king @dragonballzftz @MMAFighting @shaunalshatti @AlexanderKLee @JedKMeshew will always be silva!! His fight style was magic!!! @DamonMartin He's a great but it's relative cause mywill always be silva!! His fight style was magic!!! @MMAFighting @shaunalshatti @AlexanderKLee @JedKMeshew @DamonMartin He's a great but it's relative cause my 🐐 will always be silva!! His fight style was magic!!!

Dana White says Jose Aldo "helped build this sport"

Jose Aldo's retirement has brought one of the most accomplished, consistent and long-lasting careers at the top of the sport to an end.

'Junior' had been with the UFC since they bought the World Extreme Cagefighting promotion, where Aldo was previously fighting. He would go on a winning streak in the UFC that spanned over three years before being dethroned by Conor McGregor.

Given his illustrious career, Dana White was asked for his thoughts on Aldo's retirement when the UFC president appeared in front of the media for a press conference.

"This will always be his house, I told him, 'If you ever need anything, you ever want to go to an event, this is always your house.' He's a guy that from the WEC to the UFC helped build this sport, this brand and Brazil for us. So we love him and we always will."

Watch the presser below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far