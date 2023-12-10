Fans demand "PRISON" for Logan Paul over still unresolved CryptoZoo controversy - "Bro could just sell his Charizard card" 

Logan Paul's NFT-based play-to-earn game CryptoZoo has been a thorn in the social media star's otherwise successful entrepreneurial career.

After failing to meet expected profit margins and rumors of a potential rug pull, 'The Maverick' pledged $1.5 million of his funds to compensate his investors.

However, even months after the original announcement, the issue is yet to be resolved. Suffice it to say fans are not happy with the YouTube superstar and have taken to social media to unleash their wrath.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@Skinny_Mayo wrote:

"PRISON"

@andremvson tweeted:

"Bro could sell his Charizard card and pay everyone back tomorrow."

Here are other reactions:

"Never trust an NFT project founder with a suit."

"How [does] people even trust this clown anymore."

"Everyone sees right through this clown. Pay your fans back, you 'scu***g'. Beware of men who virtue signals in attempts to seem righteous"

"He is waiting for [the] bull run to hit to t[o]p, so he can ay them back, probably."

"Logan scam[s] his holders, the same way he did in boxing."

"No honor."

Randy Orton commends Logan Paul for "saving" Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul claimed his maiden WWE Title as he defeated promotional legend Rey Mysterio earlier this year in Saudi Arabia. However, one moment during the match garnered widespread attention.

The moment in question saw the "Master of the 619" attempt a reverse summersault off the ropes onto 'The Maverick.' However, Mysterio's jump lacked the necessary length, and he almost landed on his head.

Fortunately, Paul showed great ring awareness and swooped under and caught the pro-wrestled mid-air, preventing a potential near-fatal injury.

When Logan Paul hosted Randy Orton in a recent segment of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the WWE legend made sure to credit the social media star for his commendable act. Orton said:

"You were a little farther back, he came up a little short... but you got under him, and you saved him... The predicament you were in and the way you got out of it was amazing... The fact that you knew what to do in a hundredth of a second... that's impressive."

Catch Randy Orton's comments below (1:05):