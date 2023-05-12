An old video of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently re-surfaced online. In the video, the Brazilian can be seen teaching women self-defense and grappling. Upon watching the video, Netizens had a field day on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Fans reacted to the video and drowned Oliveira with X-rated jokes online. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"wanna see the full video. this looks very informative."

"Charles doBr**zers"

"The most generous champion of our generation for sure"

"Not all heroes wear caps"

"Times were tough in the favela"

"Never seen this self defense video. Is it on br**zers"

"If Poirier had watched this, he wouldn't have lost."

"Oliveira takes on four females in a grappling match"

"He's trying to put food on the table"

Former UFC title challenger gives his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Charles Oliveira is set to take on Beneil Dariush next. The two lightweights were initially slated to fight at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey, but after Oliveira sustained a minor injury in training camp, the bout was postponed.

They will now square off in the co-headliner of UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada, next month.

The official Coming to Canada with gold on the line!The official #UFC289 poster is here! Coming to Canada with gold on the line! 🏆🇨🇦The official #UFC289 poster is here! https://t.co/locivu3LJN

Charles Oliveira has cemented himself as one of the greatest lightweights of his generation, largely thanks to his impressive 11-fight win streak, which was halted by current champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 last year.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush has won his last eight fights. Victory over No.1-ranked Oliveira all but guarantees the perennial contender a shot at gold, so the stakes are high at UFC 289.

Despite being one of the most feared grapplers in the sport, 'do Bronx' may struggle in the jiu-jitsu department against Dariush, at least according to former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith.

Citing Dariush's grappling prowess and heavy hands, Smith picked him to come out on top at UFC 289. In a recent interview with James Lynch, 'Lionheart' said:

"I'd really give it to Beneil. I think he's the better grappler. I think Charles is probably a better finisher and obviously, he's holding the record for the most submission finishes, but I think overall Beneil's a better grappler, he's a better jiu-jitsu guy. I think he positionally will just stay safe and he's got crazy power in his hands and Charles Oliveira gets hit a lot. I'm going with Benny."

Catch Anthony Smith's comments below (0:10):

