"The outcome of a sick society" - Fans enraged as Cain Velasquez is denied bail a third time 

The third time wasn't the charm for Cain Velasquez.
The former UFC heavyweight champion remains behind bars after his third request for bail was denied. Velasquez's lead attorney, Mark Geragos, argued that the bail request was warranted, citing a change of circumstances.
Geragos added that his client was willing to post a $1 million bond just so he could finally taste freedom again. However, Judge Shelyna Brown denied a motion for bail once again.
The development caused outrage within the MMA community. Fans, fighters, and media members alike are on the same page that Velasquez needs to be set free.
MMA community reacts to Cain Velasquez being denied bail again
A huge segment of fans on Twitter believe that the justice system has failed Cain Velasquez. Many have pointed out that Velasquez was justified and that it was understandable why he chose to resort to violence.
There are also some who believe Velasquez might be dealing with discrimination. These individuals think the court views the 39-year-old as a violent man due to his professional mixed martial arts career.
However, there were also those who thought that while it was unfortunate, Velasquez did shoot an innocent person. They believe that whether his actions were justified or not, it won't change the fact that he put lives in danger.
As far as Velasquez's lead attorney is concerned, however, there could be a conflict of interest. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is the prosecutor for both the Velasquez case and the Harry Goularte case. With that in mind, Geragos told MMA Junkie:
"It’s obvious to me that the DA is serving two masters here and can’t be trusted to prosecute fairly."
Velasquez was arrested on February 28 after he allegedly chased down Goularte, who is being charged with molesting a young relative of Velasquez, and fired several shots at his vehicle. Unfortunately, the retired UFC fighter hit Goularte's father instead, severely wounding him.
He was charged with attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges by Santa Clara County district attorney Jeff Rosen in March. If proven guilty, Velasquez could spend up to 20 years in jail.