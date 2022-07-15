"The outcome of a sick society" - Fans enraged as Cain Velasquez is denied bail a third time 

The third time wasn't the charm for Cain Velasquez.

The former UFC heavyweight champion remains behind bars after his third request for bail was denied. Velasquez's lead attorney, Mark Geragos, argued that the bail request was warranted, citing a change of circumstances.

Geragos added that his client was willing to post a $1 million bond just so he could finally taste freedom again. However, Judge Shelyna Brown denied a motion for bail once again.

The development caused outrage within the MMA community. Fans, fighters, and media members alike are on the same page that Velasquez needs to be set free.

MMA community reacts to Cain Velasquez being denied bail again

A huge segment of fans on Twitter believe that the justice system has failed Cain Velasquez. Many have pointed out that Velasquez was justified and that it was understandable why he chose to resort to violence.

TheThinkingMan @ThinkingMMan @mma_kings Cain should be out. The fact that he isn't, isn't necessarily a bad thing. If found guilty, he will likely serve 10% but who knows? I think this judge has something against Geragos but is not saying. @mma_kings Cain should be out. The fact that he isn't, isn't necessarily a bad thing. If found guilty, he will likely serve 10% but who knows? I think this judge has something against Geragos but is not saying.

Devon Graham @DTisdaman @mma_kings No bail??? But the 18 year old Tim Simpkins who shot up a TX high-school was released the same day he got a arrested. Bs!!! @mma_kings No bail??? But the 18 year old Tim Simpkins who shot up a TX high-school was released the same day he got a arrested. Bs!!!

Nayr 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 @EzPzJoystiq @MMAJunkie @mma_kings Cain done what every father would have done, no matter the consequences, I have no doubt he understood this may be his future, I hope they are lenient on him, but shooting from a moving vehicle is dangerous to everyone, not just the dude he was chasing, actions have consequences @MMAJunkie @mma_kings Cain done what every father would have done, no matter the consequences, I have no doubt he understood this may be his future, I hope they are lenient on him, but shooting from a moving vehicle is dangerous to everyone, not just the dude he was chasing, actions have consequences

Charles G. @CEOTOPDOGAKA @MMAJunkie @mma_kings Hate this story, l feel like more people would support Cain if he managed to shoot the right person and went about it in a more intelligent way. @MMAJunkie @mma_kings Hate this story, l feel like more people would support Cain if he managed to shoot the right person and went about it in a more intelligent way.

Lucky @Lucky_J @MMAJunkie @mma_kings Incredibly sad. We know he doesn’t deserve to be there, but shit i feel like a temporary insanity defence is valid. @MMAJunkie @mma_kings Incredibly sad. We know he doesn’t deserve to be there, but shit i feel like a temporary insanity defence is valid.

Erin chapman @ETC1980 @MMAJunkie @mma_kings They need to get this case in front of a jury ASAP @MMAJunkie @mma_kings They need to get this case in front of a jury ASAP

There are also some who believe Velasquez might be dealing with discrimination. These individuals think the court views the 39-year-old as a violent man due to his professional mixed martial arts career.

Omar Little @youneed2rethink @mma_kings I think it's because he's an MMA fighter, there are preconceived notions about him in the court. Old female judges definitely would hate male MMA fighters. @mma_kings I think it's because he's an MMA fighter, there are preconceived notions about him in the court. Old female judges definitely would hate male MMA fighters.

However, there were also those who thought that while it was unfortunate, Velasquez did shoot an innocent person. They believe that whether his actions were justified or not, it won't change the fact that he put lives in danger.

MMA SQUABBLER @MMASquabbler @MMAJunkie

2 wrongs can’t make a right, he is now learning the very hard way. @mma_kings The man bit far more than what he could chew. He is now choked in jail.2 wrongs can’t make a right, he is now learning the very hard way. @MMAJunkie @mma_kings The man bit far more than what he could chew. He is now choked in jail.2 wrongs can’t make a right, he is now learning the very hard way.

Corey Balderson @CBald204 @MMAJunkie @mma_kings I think the judge is taking into account that cain is a mixed martial artist which makes him scary. Although so many people have called him the nicest man ever @MMAJunkie @mma_kings I think the judge is taking into account that cain is a mixed martial artist which makes him scary. Although so many people have called him the nicest man ever

Bobby Holmes @fikisakoj @ThinkingMMan @mma_kings He endangered the innocent public as well with what he did, that’s why he’s not out. Cain could have (let’s even go should have) turned the guy’s face into soup but instead he chose to put the innocent public in danger to give the guy what he deserved. @ThinkingMMan @mma_kings He endangered the innocent public as well with what he did, that’s why he’s not out. Cain could have (let’s even go should have) turned the guy’s face into soup but instead he chose to put the innocent public in danger to give the guy what he deserved.

Amy carson @glitter_carson @MMAJunkie @mma_kings The whole situation is unfortunate I sympathise with his situation but because he shot the wrong guy and the way he went about it the trial isn’t gonna be easy when it comes I think when the jury hears the circumstances tho they might go easy on him @MMAJunkie @mma_kings The whole situation is unfortunate I sympathise with his situation but because he shot the wrong guy and the way he went about it the trial isn’t gonna be easy when it comes I think when the jury hears the circumstances tho they might go easy on him

As far as Velasquez's lead attorney is concerned, however, there could be a conflict of interest. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is the prosecutor for both the Velasquez case and the Harry Goularte case. With that in mind, Geragos told MMA Junkie:

"It’s obvious to me that the DA is serving two masters here and can’t be trusted to prosecute fairly."

Velasquez was arrested on February 28 after he allegedly chased down Goularte, who is being charged with molesting a young relative of Velasquez, and fired several shots at his vehicle. Unfortunately, the retired UFC fighter hit Goularte's father instead, severely wounding him.

He was charged with attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges by Santa Clara County district attorney Jeff Rosen in March. If proven guilty, Velasquez could spend up to 20 years in jail.

