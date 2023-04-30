BKFC 41, which took place last night, was arguably the most covered event in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship history. The bareknuckle boxing event was attended by several UFC stars, including Conor McGregor and Cory Sandhagen, and featured Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes on the card.

UFC Vegas 72 also took place last night at the Apex Center in Las Vegas, and the Twitter account @MMAHistoryToday stated that it had been overshadowed by BKFC 41.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Tonight's BKFC event is being discussed more than tonight's UFC event.



It’s wild to see the BKFC event in front of a packed and energetic crowd while the UFC event was in front of a dull environment at the Apex. Tonight’s BKFC event is being discussed more than tonight’s UFC event. It’s wild to see the BKFC event in front of a packed and energetic crowd while the UFC event was in front of a dull environment at the Apex.

Fans on Twitter decided to share their reasons why the UFC had been pushed to one side.

They highlighted the somber atmosphere that UFC Fight Nights often have when they are hosted at the crowdless Apex Center. The MMA promotion also has the ability to host far more events per year since the construction of the Apex Center in 2019. The facility was widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans believe that the UFC cards have become "watered" down due to the sheer number of Fight Nights per year.

One fan feels that if the UFC do not change their modus operandi, then the MMA landscape will be totally different a decade from now:

"The ufc is killing its brand by being cheap. I'm not saying that they're not dominating the MMA game and still producing the most compelling content overall, but if they continue on this path, the landscape of MMA will look very different in 10 years."

P Mtin @ptemptingg @MMAHistoryToday The ufc is killing its brand by being cheap. I'm not saying that they're not dominating the MMA game and still producing the most compelling content overall, but if they continue on this path, the landscape of MMA will look very different in 10 years.

Another fan echoed the sentiment by saying:

"The Apex should have been dropped as soon as all the covid restrictions were. It served its purpose. Now, it just makes the product, as you say, dull."

Carry On 90s @CarryOn90s @MMAHistoryToday The Apex should have been dropped as soon as all the covid restrictions were. It served its purpose. Now, it just makes the product, as you say, dull.

LukeCuckold @MoreySurf7 @MMAHistoryToday I'm a huge UFC fan and didn't even know there was a UFC event tonight. Meanwhile the BKFC was great. Crazy.

Ruudboy 🇾🇪 @Ruudboyjord @MMAHistoryToday Conor McGregor just gave them a massive boost of legitimacy. That video of him in cage will be seen by millions more than they could have self promoted.

JGDocumentaries @JokerzGallery @MMAHistoryToday Time for the Apex to go. Makes for a boring watch.

CRKN @The_Crackoon @MMAHistoryToday DWCS is to blame, when Dana propagates the UFC with fighters who are "cheap" but "finish" then you we are unequivocally going to get a diluted product.The best top 10 in the world in every division, but enjoy another Strickland main event...

Ed @eholt977 @MMAHistoryToday It's also one of the weakest fight nights ever. Solid bkfc tho I watched it over the ufc 😂

Nonito Dunnaire @RealFakeSamDunn

alllllll the money. Easy enough when the promotion takes 80 or more % of the revenue and the athletes fight for scraps @MMAHistoryToday The ESPN deal enables the UFC to hold culturally irrelevant cards forever and ever and not bat an eyelash. Just do 40+ events per year keep almost alllllll the money. Easy enough when the promotion takes 80 or more % of the revenue and the athletes fight for scraps

Mattyg @mcglick30 @MMAHistoryToday To be the fair the UFC card was trash.

Mike Perry speaks on fighting Conor McGregor following BKFC 41 victory

Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold went to war in the main event of BKFC 41 this weekend, with 'Platinum' winning the bout via TKO in Round 2.

Following Perry's win, he requested a face-off with Conor McGregor, who was in the crowd. The Irishman swiftly joined 'Platinum' on stage where the pair exchanged pleasantries on the microphone. McGregor even expressed interest in possibly competing in a bareknuckle boxing match at some point.

MMA journalist 'The Schmo' interviewed Mike Perry following his win over Rockhold and asked 'Platinum' if he would be interested in facing McGregor in the BKFC. Perry replied:

"I think it's a little down the line. I might have to do something else, I might have to really clean somebody's clock and not just indent their tooth. Yeah why not, Conor?!"

Watch the interview below from 1:25:

