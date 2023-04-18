UFC applies for licenses to host four more events at the Apex before International Fight Week, per reports 

The UFC Apex came into its own during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to border closures and the general inability to travel to events in larger venues, the promotion has hosted countless events at its Apex facility. Even after the pandemic reached manageable levels, the Apex facility has remained in use.

Thus, the promotion recently applied for licenses to host four different events at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. These events won't be spaced out by any significant margin, as the first event will be on May 20, the second on the third of June, the third on June 17 and the fourth on the first of July.

Unfortunately, these dates are just prior to International Fight Week, which starts on the third of July and ends on the 9th.

While the exact nature of these events remains to be seen, they will continue to extend the Apex's shelf-life past its need as the only available venue during the peak days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who has fought at the UFC Apex?

The Apex facility is generally used to host fights from lower-visibility events like Fight Night shows, The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White's Contender Series. While it's used for events that don't require a certain number of pay-per-view buys, the venue has hosted clashes between several high-profile fighters.

The likes of record-setting heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos have all fought at the Apex after COVID-related restrictions were lifted. 'The Black Beast' last fought at the venue on the fourth of February at UFC Fight Night 218.

