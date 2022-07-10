Fans express excitement as 'bouncy' Conor McGregor returns in latest training footage

Fans and supporters of Conor McGregor rejoiced at the latest released footage showing the Irishman bouncing around the boxing ring, similar to how he was prior to his horrific leg break.

'The Notorious' has been sidelined for a whole year following an injury suffered during the first round of his trilogy clash against Dustin Poirier. Before its unfortunate ending, the third fight between the pair was set to show who the better man was, as the series was tied at one win apiece.

Now, to fans' delight, a Conor McGregor training video has surfaced showcasing the improvements made by the former Cage Warriors two-division world champion.

The star's development has, without a doubt, come a long way since the last time his training clips were shared, and supporters have noticed that. His admirers are patiently waiting for his return.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Others dissected the video, either enjoying what they saw from the UFC lightweight division fighter, or giving pointers on how they'd like him to improve.

Throwing powerful strikes, mixing in slick head movement, and staying nimble on the toes is how McGregor made a name for himself, not only in the sport of mixed martial arts, but in combat sports as a whole.

Check out his training video below:

Who will Conor McGregor face in his UFC return?

Despite being inactive for an entire year, Conor McGregor will have no trouble finding an opponent once he's cleared and prepared to make the walk into the octagon.

Since his absence, he has clashed with a large number of UFC fighters, and finds himself with a large number of options and potential opponents. While his relationship with Michael Chandler seems on good terms, the two have expressed their interest in facing one another inside the cage sometime during their careers.

A fourth bout with Dustin Poirier is always a possibility for the 33-year-old, and one everyone can assume the 155er wants to run back. Another strange but possible fight for McGregor could see him step in to face the surging prospect in Rafael Fiziev, as the two have been going back-and-forth on social media recently.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @RafaelFiziev @tigermuaythai No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and fuck your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha @RafaelFiziev @tigermuaythai No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and fuck your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha

