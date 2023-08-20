Fans find eerie similarity between MMA fighter and 'crazy plane lady'; make jokes to taunt - "Like Clark Kent and Superman" 

During the recent PFL event, MMA fans made an interesting observation connecting a fighter and a recent video that went viral on social media.

Recently, a video took the internet by storm where a woman named Tiffany Gomas can be seen ranting on an American Airlines flight. She started speaking about how the flight should not take off and people were taken aback by the Gomas' dramatic reaction while on her way to exit the plane.

During her rant, Gomas pointed at an imaginary individual, saying:

"I'm telling you right now, that motherfu**er back there is not real. You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not, I'm not going to."

MMA fans found similarities between Gomas and a fighter named Kaytlin 'Katniss' Neil on social media.

A Twitter user uploaded a post of two side-by-side pictures of the two individuals, reacting to how they looked similar in appearance. Neil responded to the video by declaring that she was not the woman from the viral video.

"This is NOT me. I repeat, NOT me. So knock it off."

Fans reacted to Neil's post by poking fun at her and doubling down on the claims that she was indeed the woman from the plane video.

One individual claimed that they had used AI technology which resulted in a 95 percent match between Neil and Gomas.

"I believe it is you. I used AI to determine facial recognition. Both images point to you by a 95% certainty."

Another person jokingly used the example of Superman and his alter-ego Clark Kent to argue for 'Katniss' to be the woman from the viral clip.

"Like Clark Kent and Superman... Have we ever seen you in the same room?"

You can see a compilation of the reactions below:

What is Kaytlin 'Katniss' Neil's MMA record?

Kaytlin Neil is an MMA fighter who currently competes as a flyweight in the PFL. 'Katniss' last outing took place on August 18 where she went up against Maria Mazar. The 31-year-old ended up on the losing side as she was defeated via split decision.

Neil currently has a professional MMA record of 7-5. One of her seven wins has come via knockout and one by submission.

Before her recent loss, the 31-year-old was on a three-fight win streak. So, it would be interesting to see whether she can bounce back and build another winning streak upon her return to action.