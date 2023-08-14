"Final Destination Effect": Footage of Tiffany Gomas begging officials to not let flight depart leaves netizens alarmed

The Tiffany Gomas “that mf is not real” drama doesn’t seem to be ending, as a new video has emerged on social media, where the woman can be seen walking on the terminal after deboarding the flight and telling the officials how she thinks that the “flight will blow up.” In the short video recorded on a bodycam, she is seen asking the officials to “not let the plane leave."

“I don’t care if I never fly with y’all ever again. I just want to know what happens to this flight here. Do not let that flight leave … That flight is not going to make it to Orlando. It’s not going to f*cking blow up. Y’all need to escort me out…really. Until you see this flight f*cking blow up,” she says.

In the video, Tiffany Gomas can also be seen looking at the flight from the window and telling the officers how there are so many people on that flight, and hence, she doesn’t want the flight to leave. However, the officials are constantly asking her to move forward, as many other passengers stop by while she makes her claims.

As the new video made rounds on social media, netizens were left stunned and alarmed. As a Twitter user, @dom_lucre uploaded the video on Twitter, one social media user commented and said:

Social media users alarmed as a new video of the viral plane lady emerges on social media: Reactions explored. (Image via @dom_lucre/ Twitter)

The incident took place on July 2, 2023, and the video went viral shortly after that. Tiffany Gomas was traveling to Orlando from Dallas when she saw an “unreal man” at the back of the flight.

Social media users share reactions as new video of Tiffany Gomas from the airport emerges on the internet

Tiffany Gomas, who identified as a marketing executive, made headlines last month after her video went viral. While that had not died down even after a month, the internet users were shocked and concerned after another video made its way on social media.

Here is how netizens reacted as a social media user, @dom_lucre uploaded Tiffany Gomas's new footage on Twitter:

All of this attention made Tiffany Gomas speak up on the matter a month later, as she posted a video apologizing for the situation. In the video, she stated how she knew that her behavior was “completely unacceptable.” She said:

“Distressed or not, I should have been, I should have been in control of my emotions, and that was not the case.”

Tiffany Gomas apologiszs to the airlines crew, fellow passengers and officials month after her video goes viral. (Image via Twitter)

After the incident, Tiffany Gomas was given a verbal criminal trespass notice by an airline manager, as they made an official complaint. However, she was not formally arrested or charged by the officials.