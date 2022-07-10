"Rafael Nadal shivering in white tennis shorts" - Fans get creative with memes as Rafael Fiziev calls out the Spaniard after RDA knockout

Rafael Fiziev recently proved that he's "the best Rafael in the UFC" by defeating former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in spectacular fashion.

Fiziev dropped dos Anjos with a massive left hook and followed up with a few ground strikes to finish his opponent for good. In doing so, he became only the third fighter to finish 'RDA', joining Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens.

However, 'Ataman' doesn't seem to be content as he apparently seeks to be the supreme 'Rafael' in all sports. As such, the highly-touted lightweight contender called out Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal. During his octagon post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Fiziev said:

"Now I wanna say, now we know who the best Rafael is in the UFC. Now we know! And now I wanna make new challenge, 'Who is the best Rafa in sports?' Rafael Nadal, come here!"

Check out Rafael Fiziev's interview below:

Of course, this wasn't the first time Fiziev made a strange call-out after his fight. The Kyrgyzstani-born fighter, who now represents Azerbaijan, has called out the likes of social media personality Hasbulla Magomedov and comedian Vince Vaughn.

Fans seemed to appreciate that Fiziev doesn't take himself too seriously. Below are the best comments on Fiziev's bizarre post-fight call-out.

Fans react as Rafael Fiziev calls out Rafael Nadal

Fans think Rafael Nadal is probably shaking after one of the best up-and-coming fighters has issued him a challenge. At least that's what Twitter users @VladB004 and @Murphs56 think.

However, there were also those who pointed out that the tennis superstar probably doesn't even know who Rafael Fiziev is. One even used a classic Conor McGregor meme to sum up the situation.

Meanwhile, several commenters on YouTube and Instagram got a kick out of Fiziev's antics. These fans appear to appreciate the lightweight contender's sense of humor.

Commenters on Instagram react to Fiziev's call-out

Commenters on YouTube react to Fiziev's call-out

Jokes aside, Fiziev emerged as a serious threat in the stacked 155-pound weight class. The 29-year-old now has six consecutive wins and is expected to take dos Anjos' spot as the seventh-ranked lightweight in the promotion.

