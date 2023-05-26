MMA fans weighed in on Conor McGregor's recent post of him showing off his physique while training on his yacht.

The reactions were fairly mixed as some pointed out the Irishman was starting off his day strong, while others took an opportunity to poke fun at him for his training environment. Some fans commented that 'The Notorious' has lost his hunger for the sport since earning life-changing money.

Fans wrote:

"Weak! And you look ridiculous" [@Burtjohnson2376 - Twitter]

"I am sad for conor. Once he got all of his money he doesn't have that hunger anymore. he doesn't have that drive anymore. i miss old conor." [@TacoTuesday5280 - Twitter]

James B @TacoTuesday5280 @TheNotoriousMMA i am sad for conor. once he got all of his money he doesn't have that hunger anymore. he doesn't have that drive anymore. i miss old conor. @TheNotoriousMMA i am sad for conor. once he got all of his money he doesn't have that hunger anymore. he doesn't have that drive anymore. i miss old conor.

"USADA gonna have a field day with you" [@GreshYT - Twitter]

Gresh @GreshYT @TheNotoriousMMA USADA gonna have a field day with you @TheNotoriousMMA USADA gonna have a field day with you

"I know that workout was trash" [@BlackboxingBBN - Twitter]

"Chandler is gonna smoke him. Mf ain’t taking it serious." [@_MMA_Kirby - Twitter]

MMA_Kirby @_MMA_Kirby @TheNotoriousMMA Chandler is gonna smoke him. Mf ain’t taking it serious. @TheNotoriousMMA Chandler is gonna smoke him. Mf ain’t taking it serious.

Despite the negative feedback to the post, there were still some fans who sent positive comments to McGregor as he prepares to return to the octagon after a two-year layoff. Some fans noted that the former two-division UFC champion is getting back to fighting shape, writing:

"Conor slimming down…and getting the beard back. The notorious is back!" [@ryanmcd92 - Twitter]

Ryan @ryanmcd92 and getting the beard back. The notorious is back! @TheNotoriousMMA Conor slimming down…and getting the beard back. The notorious is back! @TheNotoriousMMA Conor slimming down… 🔥 and getting the beard back. The notorious is back!

"Ngl I feel like this is every boys dream" [@jcarroll4real - Twitter]

Josh Carroll @jcarroll4real @TheNotoriousMMA Ngl I feel like this is every boys dream @TheNotoriousMMA Ngl I feel like this is every boys dream 😂😂😂

"That's the champ champ right there" [@Yetovi_wotsa - Twitter]

"Yea, Chandler is finished lol" [@Notori6us - Twitter]

"lean conor is back...CHANDLER IS FOOOKED" [@ThisObsi - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see when and where McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will take place as their fight is expected to be made official during the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Alexander Volkanovski explains why he would have wanted to fight Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski has had quite a memorable featherweight title reign thus far. He would look to continue that when he returns to 145lbs to defend his title against interim champion Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Fan Podcast, Volkanovski mentioned that he would still love to fight Conor McGregor. He explained his reasons for why he would like to pursue that fight, but mentioned that money isn't necessarily the main reason, saying:

"Everyone's going to talk about the money, and that's why you only want that fight...Yeah, of course, there's money in it, the circus around it, the hype, all of that. But you talk about legacy, you know then I would have beaten every featherweight champion, and I plan on having the most defenses as well."

Poll : 0 votes