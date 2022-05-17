Conor McGregor video resurfaced by Khamzat Chimaev; fans go wild in support of the two UFC stars

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the most recognizable name in UFC history, and having this kind of fame always comes with a target on your back. This time, the No. 2-ranked UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev wants his attention.

The popular Chechen-born fighter recently tweeted an old video of McGregor giving praise to Chimaev's hometown of Chechnya, which sparked fans to talk about a potential matchup between the two superstars.

Below is the tweet in question by 'Borz':

Fans went wild over the potential of the two training together one day:

'The Notorious' is expected to make his return at welterweight, which he has alluded to on multiple occasions. He posted multiple tweets last month confirming his desire to compete at 170 lbs:

"The ufc Triple weight world champion."

"3 weights. 3 KO's. Moving up. The one and only to ever do it."

However, it is uncertain as to what is planned for his highly anticipated return to the octagon. Just recently, the likes of Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and Dustin Poirier have all seemed interested in being dance partners for Conor McGregor's return.

It's clear the Irishman is motivated to make more history, and he's made it clear he has his sights set on current Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. The two have had their fair share of back and forth jabs over social media.

Usman's bout with Leon Edwards is all but official for sometime in July, meaning McGregor will have to fight someone else when he makes a return to the octagon.

"That could possible be the most winnable fight for Conor" - UFC commentator Michael Bisping favors Conor McGregor over Charles Oliviera

In a recent video titled "BISPING: Who's next for the Champ?" UFC legend and commentator Michael Bisping shared his opinion on what he thinks should happen next in the lightweight division.

Many names are being thrown around, including Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev, and of course Conor McGregor. Although McGregor is 1-3 in his last four fights, it wouldn't be a shock to anyone if he were to fight for the title regardless.

Despite the history between the two, Bisping feels that Conor McGregor could easily win a fight with Charles Oliveira:

"Conor doesn't deserve a title fight based on his record right now, however, he's the biggest star in the sport and out of all the top contenders that could possibly be the most winnable fight for Conor and that would make him the lightweight champion of the world."

McGregor seems to be leaving his options open, with him publicly saying he intends to move up to welterweight upon his return.

Watch Michael Bisping's full video here (3:00):

