"I could slap the head off most of these guys at the end of April" - Conor McGregor gives a potential timeline for summer return

Conor McGregor's return to active contention has been a hotly debated topic in the UFC. In a recent interaction with the media, the Irishman revealed that he hopes to find his way back into the cage by July.

'The Notorious' was in attendance at Bellator 275, which took place at the 3 Arena in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

While in conversation with Severe MMA's Sean Sheehan at the event, McGregor revealed that he hoped to start sparring by April to try to get ahead of his lightweight contemporaries and make a boisterous return in July.

"July seems okay for me. You know, I can't say too early. You know, but July, if I'm sparring April, May, June, July, I could slap the head of most of these guys at the end of April, you know what I'm saying?" said McGregor.

Watch Conor McGregor's interaction with Sean Sheehan right here:

The Dubliner has been out of action ever since his UFC 264 clash against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. The ringside physician was forced to call a stop to the contest in the second round after McGregor suffered a gruesome injury. The 33-year-old has remained on the sidelines ever since.

Conor McGregor helps carry teammate Sinead Kavanagh after her Bellator 275 win

Sinead Kavanagh featured in an all-Irish women's featherweight bout at Bellator 275 against Leah McCourt. 'KO' was forced to soldier through an early knee injury to outperform McCourt over the course of three rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision victory.

In the aftermath of their co-main event clash, Kavanagh was seen struggling to walk backstage due to the pain being caused by her injury.

This prompted her teammate and Crumlin native, Conor McGregor, to step up and help carry her to the back. The pair were seen celebrating and sharing cheers and smiles as they walked back to the dressing room.

Watch Conor McGregor help Sinead Kavanagh below:

This victory marks Kavanagh's return to winning ways after an unsuccessful outing against Cris Cyborg in the main event at Bellator 271 back in November 202.

In the wake of her decisive victory against Leah McCourt, the broadcast team suggested that 'KO' might be hurtling towards yet another title fight against Cyborg. However, a timeline for the same is yet to be revealed.

Rest assured, Kavanagh's knee injury will play a major role in finalizing her return to the cage.

Edited by David Andrew