Fans heartbroken as 58 year old first-ever UFC HW champion agrees to Slap Fight Tim Sylvia 

The first-ever UFC heavyweight champion has agreed to a Slap Fight match with Tim Sylvia, much to fans' dismay.

Sylvia, also a former UFC heavyweight champion, won his Slap Fight debut at SlapFIGHT Championship 25 several days ago. He is now likely to face a 58 year old Mark Coleman next.

The increased awareness around traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) has caused fans to react with horror to the news that Coleman and Syliva would partake in Slap Fighting.

The first-ever UFC heavyweight champion took to Instagram prior to Tim Sylvia's match at the SlapFIGHT Championship 25 event and said this:

"SlapFight tonight on Fire TV @timsylviamma1 makes his debut in Oklahoma City the pressure is on this is very serious very real tons of courage it ain’t no b***h slap. If Tim wins I have agreed to fight him next. Sober is cool HammerHouse4Life."

The news was confirmed on Twitter by longtime MMA publication BloodyElbow, which sent fans into meltdown.

"Someone stop this from happening"

"Please dont let that happen"

"Change that to an arm wrestling contest"

"This is not gonna end well..."

Tim Sylvia responds to former UFC heavyweight champion claiming they will face-off in Slap Fight

Mark Coleman, the first-ever UFC heavyweight champion, recently shocked fans by announcing that he would be facing Tim Sylvia in a Slap Fight. According to Coleman's post, he had agreed to face 'The Maine-iac' if he won his Slap Fight debut.

Sylvia did indeed win, via KO no less.

However, 'The Maine-iac' commented on Mark Coleman's Instagram post and declared that the Slap Fight would not be taking place. He said this:

"Lol why you got to let people think we are slapping each other man. That is not happening, you are a good buddy man. And you are a excellent catcher. Let’s keep it that way."

