"Everyone that has a sibling and born before 2000 has done this" - Fans have hilarious responses to Russian fighters competing inside a car

Have you ever had the urge to fight your Uber driver? That just might be the idea behind the new sport that Russian fight fans are going crazy over. The experiment was created by the Moscow-based MMA promotion Punch Club – the same company behind the phone booth fighting trend.

Punch Club calls the event 'Car Jitsu', but judging by the videos they upload, the fights resemble a full-on MMA fight rather than a grappling contest.

The rules are fairly simple: the two fighters are positioned in the car's passenger and driver's seats. Both are then instructed to wear their seatbelts to ensure nobody began with a positional advantage. Once the go signal is given, the competitors are now free to unclip and go ham on their opponents.

It might be a wacky concept on paper, but wrestling coach Leonid Gatovskiy revealed that there's a scientific strategy behind all the madness. In a subtitled interview, he told YouTube channel WION:

"The person on top has the advantage. There are dips there, between the seats, under the steering wheel, and so on. The person on top pushes and pushes. Also, there is little oxygen in the car, so when you push someone with your knees and wait, the person at the bottom has a hard time and it's difficult to escape."

Fans react to Russian fighters duking it out inside a car

Needless to say, many fight fans on social media were astounded with the new trend. The Instagram page Home of Fight posted a video of one of the contests, which drew the attention of many commenters.

The vast majority of commenters were simply shocked. Many pointed out how ridiculous the concept is, and tried to guess what Russia will think of next when it comes to MMA innovation.

However, there are also those who appear to enjoy watching the Russian fighters throwing down in such an unusual setting. Some even suggested that they wanted to try it out.

