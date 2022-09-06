"This will sound like a CoD chat room" - Fans hilariously predict how UFC 279 presser with Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland will go

UFC 279 features a blockbuster main event between rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev and veteran fan favorite Nate Diaz.

Earlier this week, the UFC announced its fight week press conference was to be held on Thursday, September 8.

The presser features an impressive lineup from the main card, much to the delight of fans. Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Kevin Holland will all take to the stage together to face fans and the press.

Reacting to news of the lineup, one fan compared the presence all four fighters and their distinct accents and personalities to a Call of Duty chat room:

"This will sound like a cod chat room"

Another stated that Kevin Holland and Tony Ferguson will overshadow the rest of the fighters:

"Holland and Tony gonna own that press conference 😂"

Others discussed how the press conference might go about:

"They should put subtitles on for this 🤣"

"All these talkers and for some reason I feel like it’s gonna fall short"

"Khamzat only has 3 phrases 😂"

One MMA enthusiast was focused on the part of fight weekend that really mattered, fight night. He predicted that Nate Diaz would be triumphant:

"Diaz gonna silence the crowd Saturday 🤫"

Elsewhere, one fan pointed out that perhaps no one will be as entertaining as Conor McGregor always has been with a microphone in his hand:

"There was n there will always be only one connor...noone gaslits the stadium like he does"

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the UFC 279 press conference featuring Chimaev, Diaz, Ferguson and Holland.

Khamzat Chimaev compares his lifestyle to Conor McGregor's luxury living

UFC 279 will be Khamzat Chimaev's first ever main event fight in the octagon. It also comes against an opponent with a track record of big-selling pay-per-views. Nate Diaz's two fights against Conor McGregor make up two of the top five highest pay-per-view buys in UFC history.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his UFC career, Chimaev compared his expectations for his life to Conor McGregor and his extravagant tastes. He spoke to Brett Okamoto in an interview with ESPN MMA and said:

"I'm normal human, don't need [to have] that like a lot of Ferraris and these big houses. I just want to be happy, we like have some food from family and have some houses for them and be happy. Train the guys. Do something funny."

The Chechen-born Swede intends to stay grounded with his simplistic wants from life. His focus remains inside the octagon, where his upcoming bout could really help his title charge.

'Borz' has impressed in all five of his UFC fights, with two of them coming against ranked opponents. After dominating Li Jingliang, Khamzat Chimaev faced one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. He impressed yet again by putting on a Fight of the Night performance.

Check out his full interview with ESPN MMA below:

