"And people say Islam has the cardio advantage" - Fans hilariously react to Charles Oliveira posing for a picture with a group of ladies

Charles Oliveira was recently spotted having a fun time outside the octagon ahead of his UFC lightweight title clash against Islam Makhachev in October. Taking to Instagram, @best.casual.mma shared a picture where Oliveira can be seen posing with a group of women.

The picture drew a series of hilarious reactions from fans as one user jokingly implied that 'do Bronx' has access to Paulo Costa's secret juice. Another fan used the picture as an attempt to dispel the notion that Islam Makhachev will have a cardio edge heading into their highly anticipated matchup.

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are set to collide for the UFC lightweight crown at UFC 280 on October 22. The Brazilian lost the 155lbs strap to the scales before his fight against Justin Gaethje in May and is determined to reclaim it.

Will cardio be an issue for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280?

Charles Oliveira may not have the best cardio in the division, but that hasn't been a problem for the Brazilian of late. 'Do Bronx' has been quite successful in pushing an offensive pace and wearing down his opponents with relentless pressure in his recent outings. His beautiful clinch work has also proved to be consistently effective, especially against strikers.

Oliveira may not be able to use that kind of pressure against Islam Makhachev. However, he may have a higher chance of finishing his Dagestani rival on the feet early in the fight. During a recent interview with Ag. Fight, 'do Bronx' discussed a part of his team's strategy and revealed that he will consistently press forward and aim for an early stoppage win:

"The team is setting up my strategy. I'll be moving forward all the time as I said. I have firepower in my hands. If you look at my latest opponents, that's what they're talking about. The firepower in my hands. And my jiu-jitsu you know very well." [h/t Brazilian MMA Legends]

Meanwhile, Makhachev has been vocal about wanting to take the fight to the ground and gas out the Brazilian en route to a finish. Cardio could be a problem for Oliveira if the Dagestani phenom succeeds in his strategy and manages to control 'do Bronx' on the ground in the early rounds.

