"He doesn’t know his name cos he can’t read" - Fans hilariously react to Floyd Mayweather claiming he doesn't know the name of his upcoming opponent

Floyd Mayweather is all set to take on Mikuru Asakura at the main event of RIZN 38 in a three-round boxing exhibition match. The fight is scheduled for September 25 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Ahead of his fight, Mayweather stated that the exhibition matches were a "joke" for him, claiming he did not even know the name of his upcoming opponent.

'Money' said:

"Actually I have never seen my opponent compete as an MMA fighter. I have never seen him compete as a boxer. I don't know his weight class. I don't even know his name. And I don't even know the rules. When I am doing these exhibitions, my opponents, they take it serious. To me, it's just a joke."

You can check out Mayweather talking about his exhibition matches below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather is not taking his exhibition vs Mikuru Asakura tonight very seriously: "I don't even know his name."



[📽️ @RIZIN_PR] Floyd Mayweather is not taking his exhibition vs Mikuru Asakura tonight very seriously: "I don't even know his name."[📽️ @RIZIN_PR] https://t.co/ViMfXBhCmn

However, Mayweather's claims were not well received by his fans. Many people chastised him for being disrespectful to his opponent. Some fans also joked that 'Money' didn't know how to "read," due to which he failed to know the name of his opponent.

One Twitter user wrote:

"Plot twist: He doesn’t know his name cos he can’t read."

You can check out some of the fan reactions to Mayweather's comments below:

Reg @FruitnVeggie @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Mad how organisations or whatever are putting up big money for him to say he doesn’t even care about the fight @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Mad how organisations or whatever are putting up big money for him to say he doesn’t even care about the fight 😂

El- Amin Dahunsi @EDahunsi @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR There has to be a name for this syndrome where someone that's rich and successful always want/have to remind people of his or her being rich and successful. Floyd can't talk for 5 minutes without reminding us he's Floyd @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR There has to be a name for this syndrome where someone that's rich and successful always want/have to remind people of his or her being rich and successful. Floyd can't talk for 5 minutes without reminding us he's Floyd

P. Goyard @ChampagnePoopi3 @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Which is why people should stop watching these trash ass exhibition fights so they can go away @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Which is why people should stop watching these trash ass exhibition fights so they can go away

AJ @AJJ679 @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Him saying every time he does these that he doesn’t know their names proves hes just doing it for money @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Him saying every time he does these that he doesn’t know their names proves hes just doing it for money

Asianscandrive @Asianscandrive1 @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Floyd should do mma fight with asakura, then he’ll know his name lol @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Floyd should do mma fight with asakura, then he’ll know his name lol

Ron @ronnieluv23 @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Floyd come on now u do know the rules u ain’t have to cap like that @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR Floyd come on now u do know the rules u ain’t have to cap like that 😂

user35user21 @Flores15080522 @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR I mean he is doing this for the money lol at the end of the day there is no winner @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR I mean he is doing this for the money lol at the end of the day there is no winner 😂

Random2kx @Random2451 @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR There is so much funny stuff going around this guy and his 20 Million pound exhibition fights. I mean wtaf @MichaelBensonn @rizin_PR There is so much funny stuff going around this guy and his 20 Million pound exhibition fights. I mean wtaf

Floyd Mayweather talks about a potential fight with Jake Paul

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Money' claimed that he is willing to take on 'The Problem Child' in a "real fight" provided Paul comes down to Mayweather's weight class. 'Money' also claimed that things will start to look "bad" for Paul should face a "real actual fighter" like Floyd Mayweather.

Giving his opinion on a potential boxing match against 'The Problem Child', the 45-year old said:

“He [Jake Paul] said I don’t wanna do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. He said I am only doing real fights and of course I can’t get up high in weight but I will fight him in a real fight at the weight that I am at but Jake Paul I mean as of right now, what he is doing is good for what he is doing but once he fights a real actual real fighter, it’s going to be bad.”

You can check out Floyd Mayweather's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

