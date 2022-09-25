"He doesn’t know his name cos he can’t read" - Fans hilariously react to Floyd Mayweather claiming he doesn't know the name of his upcoming opponent

Floyd Mayweather is all set to take on Mikuru Asakura at the main event of RIZN 38 in a three-round boxing exhibition match. The fight is scheduled for September 25 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Ahead of his fight, Mayweather stated that the exhibition matches were a "joke" for him, claiming he did not even know the name of his upcoming opponent.
'Money' said:
"Actually I have never seen my opponent compete as an MMA fighter. I have never seen him compete as a boxer. I don't know his weight class. I don't even know his name. And I don't even know the rules. When I am doing these exhibitions, my opponents, they take it serious. To me, it's just a joke."
You can check out Mayweather talking about his exhibition matches below:
However, Mayweather's claims were not well received by his fans. Many people chastised him for being disrespectful to his opponent. Some fans also joked that 'Money' didn't know how to "read," due to which he failed to know the name of his opponent.
One Twitter user wrote:
"Plot twist: He doesn’t know his name cos he can’t read."
You can check out some of the fan reactions to Mayweather's comments below:
Floyd Mayweather talks about a potential fight with Jake Paul
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Money' claimed that he is willing to take on 'The Problem Child' in a "real fight" provided Paul comes down to Mayweather's weight class. 'Money' also claimed that things will start to look "bad" for Paul should face a "real actual fighter" like Floyd Mayweather.
Giving his opinion on a potential boxing match against 'The Problem Child', the 45-year old said:
“He [Jake Paul] said I don’t wanna do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. He said I am only doing real fights and of course I can’t get up high in weight but I will fight him in a real fight at the weight that I am at but Jake Paul I mean as of right now, what he is doing is good for what he is doing but once he fights a real actual real fighter, it’s going to be bad.”
You can check out Floyd Mayweather's full interview with TMZ Sports below: