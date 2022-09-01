"Did more damage than Holloway did in the 3rd fight" - Fans hilariously react to Hasbulla's prank on UFC P4P king Alexander Volkanovski

Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov recently played a prank on UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski recently posted a video of himself and Hasbulla enjoying burgers on his official Twitter handle. Magomedov tricked 'The Great' into looking downwards at one point in the video, and taking advantage of the situation, he hilariously smashed a burger in Volkanovski's face.

You can check out Hasbulla's prank on Volkanovski below:

Fans reacted hilariously to the prank video after witnessing it. Some jokingly claimed that Hasbulla inflicted more damage on 'The Great' than Max Holloway in their trilogy fight at UFC 276.

"Did more damage than Holloway did in the 3rd fight"

🇦🇺 @Woatfr @alexvolkanovski Did more damage than Holloway did in the 3rd fight @alexvolkanovski Did more damage than Holloway did in the 3rd fight

Some fans also hilariously claimed that Magomedov is the real pound-for-pound king, with one Twitter user writing:

"Sorry but Hasbulla is now the #1 P4P 😂"

You can check out some of the fan reactions to Magomedove's prank on the featherweight champ below:

Trent @TrentNumbxrs @alexvolkanovski You’re lucky the sheer force didn’t knock you into comatose @alexvolkanovski You’re lucky the sheer force didn’t knock you into comatose

Emre D. Ace @AceEmre

The real pound for pound goat @alexvolkanovski The only one who can stand up front of volkanovskiThe real pound for pound goat @alexvolkanovski The only one who can stand up front of volkanovski 😂The real pound for pound goat

Ahsan @AHSAN73978101 @alexvolkanovski Pound for pound. Headshot bang... Hasbullah and newwwww !!!! @alexvolkanovski Pound for pound. Headshot bang... Hasbullah and newwwww !!!!

King Katz🕺🏿✨👑 @RaphaCertified @alexvolkanovski This guy is a menace man I love him 🤣🤣🥴 @alexvolkanovski This guy is a menace man I love him 🤣🤣🥴

MS @UFC_Obsessed @alexvolkanovski Punched Shaq and now he violates your face with a burger. Guy is everywhere haha. @alexvolkanovski Punched Shaq and now he violates your face with a burger. Guy is everywhere haha.

However, some fans were not too happy with the video terming Hasbulla's pranks as "irritating" filled with fake laughter.

One fan wrote:

"Yeah… I know ppl think its cute but it prob gets irritating that lil dude keeps hitting ppl and they just smile and laugh… The P4P should of came with this reaction 👇🏻"

You can check out fans commenting against the prank video below:

JJ @JJMMA02 🏻 @alexvolkanovski Yeah… I know ppl think its cute but it prob gets irritating that lil dude keeps hitting ppl and they just smile and laugh… The P4P should of came with this reaction @alexvolkanovski Yeah… I know ppl think its cute but it prob gets irritating that lil dude keeps hitting ppl and they just smile and laugh… The P4P should of came with this reaction 👇🏻 https://t.co/b917Hruwvl

. @modern__welfare @alexvolkanovski Hasbulla gives me a real hans molenkamp vibe. Like why are all these fighters making videos with him?? @alexvolkanovski Hasbulla gives me a real hans molenkamp vibe. Like why are all these fighters making videos with him??

Marcus Lav @lavman123 @alexvolkanovski Such a fake laugh. No way you found that funny @alexvolkanovski Such a fake laugh. No way you found that funny

Alexander Volkanovski willing to become backup fighter for Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Alexander Volkanovski has been named the UFC's new pound-for-pound king, succeeding Kamaru Usman, who lost the position following his recent defeat. Despite his position, 'The Great' has expressed his willingness to replace either Islam Makhahev or Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, as the featherweight champion is hoping that one of the fighters will pull out at the last minute.

Speaking to The AllStar's John Hyon, the champ said:

"Both of these cut a lot of weight. Both of these guys are guaranteed to train very very hard. Let's be real. Charles Oliveira just had a problem last time stepping on the scale, I know [there's] a bit of a controversy around it but still... There's definitely a chance of something going wrong. Mate, I don't care if I'm pound-for-pound No. 1. I'm happy to be a backup and come to the rescue."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's interview with The AllStar below:

