Fans hype up 'fine as hell' Diana Belbita after UFC star admits why she could not be a ring girl - "I don't have b**bs"

Fans have hyped up Diana Belbita after she revealed why she couldn't become a ring girl.

The UFC strawweight was seen in action against Maria Oliveira last month in June at UFC 289. While she went on to win the bout via unanimous decision and took her record to 15-7, it looks like being a fighter wasn't Belbita's first choice. Instead, she wanted to be a ring girl.

A few days after her win over Oliveira, Belbita took to social media and claimed that she wanted to be a ring girl but couldn't do so because she does not have b**bs. She said:

"I always wanted to be a ring girl, but I don't have b**bs, so I became a fighter."

Reacting to the same, fans have come together to hype up the UFC strawweight fighter. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Not necessary! Love to watch you compete in the cage though, but would support you in whatever capacity."

"Big or small, don't matter. You're beautiful the way you are"

"I honestly think you had a great chance of being a ring girl"

"You don't need huge b**bs to be a ring girl. You way hotter then any ring girl I know cuz ur a bada** too"

"Newsflash, most didn't have them either beforehand lol"

"They don't either, they're fake"

"You'd still be my favourite ring girl."

"You're still fine as hell"

"Perfectly fine to me. Wouldn't change a thing"

Diana Belbita speaks about being a devoted fan of the UFC

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Diana Belbita opened up about being a devoted UFC fan and revealed that she goes out of her way to ensure she can watch events every Saturday night.

Further, Belbita also spoke about being a UFC fighter and whether she takes a break from watching the sport after her fights. She mentioned that she doesn't make any plans for Saturday night and watches the events instead. She said:

"I don't care what else I have to do. Saturday is for fights and I'm not doing something else. Like, if [Justin] Gaethje fights or Dustin Poirier fights, I want to watch it and especially now because they fight each other, I don't care what I have to do that day, I'm gonna watch that fight."

Catch her comments in the video below (20:57):

