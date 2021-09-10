Who is UFC strawweight Diana Belbita, aka 'The Warrior Princess'

Diana Belbita is a UFC strawweight who hails from Romania. She has a martial arts background in kickboxing and karate. Those skills have aided her in amassing a professional MMA record of 14-6.

Diana Belbita spent much of her MMA to date career competing for Romanian-based promotion RF. She has also fought twice for KSW, one of the biggest MMA promotions in Europe. There she went 1-1, defeating Katarzyna Lubonska by unanimous decision. She then fell prey to an armbar submission against Ariana Lipski, who now also competes in the UFC.

Ariane Lipski becomes @KSW_MMA's first flyweight queen, tapping Diana Belbita by armbar at #KSW39. All photos courtesy of @KSW_MMA. pic.twitter.com/Y6PalqF2Lr — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) May 27, 2017

After losing to Lipski, Diana Belbita would return to RXF. She also competed in a one-off fight for Real Xtreme Fighting. After picking up some more impressive victories and putting together a record of 13-4, Belbita was signed by the UFC.

Diana Belbita made her promotional debut for the UFC in 2019, where she faced off against 'Meatball' Molly McCann. The step up in competition was too much for 'The Warrior Princess' at the time. McCann was able to put in a dominant performance and picked up a unanimous decision victory.

Belbita returned to the octagon the following year, this time facing off against Liana Jojua. Once again, Belbita was caught out by her opponent. In a loss reminiscent of her fight with Lipski, she was caught in a round one armbar submission.

Diana Belbita's first UFC victory

In 2021, Diana Belbita recorded her first UFC victory. In the opening fight, the Romanian striker took on the ever durable Hannah Goldy at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw.

Belbita was finally able to show off the high striking that she has in her arsenal, piecing up Goldy over the course of three rounds. Were Goldy not as durable as she is, the fight would likely have ended via TKO. However, Belbita had to settle for a unanimous decision win

Diana Belbita does not yet have another fight booked in the UFC, but she will no doubt be looking to capitalize on her recent victory in the near future.

Also Read

Belbita remains a prospect and it would not be a surprise if we see her matched up with another promising fighter such as Cory McKenna or Kay Hansen next.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard