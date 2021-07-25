Who won the UFC fight last night? (24th July 2021)

One of the most anticipated non-pay-per-view events, UFC Vegas 32, is officially in the books after an action-packed night that delivered several exhilarating fights. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was headlined by a clash between a returning former champion and a rapidly-rising star.

In the main event, former UFC bantamweight kingpin T.J. Dillashaw triumphantly returned to action against surging star Cory Sandhagen. It was the first time Dillashaw had seen action in more than two years as he served an anti-doping suspension mandated by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Ring rust wasn't an issue for the former bantamweight champion, who looked phenomenal against his former training partner. Dillashaw's aggression and grappling proved to be the difference-maker as he overcame a knee injury and a nasty gash to cruise to victory. After a competitive five rounds, Dillashaw ultimately secured a split decision nod.

In the post-fight interview, Dillashaw made it clear that he plans to go after the title he never lost. He said he's expecting to fight the winner of the Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan championship rematch.

In the co-main event, Raulian Paiva took home the controversial majority decision win against Kyler Phillips after three hard-fought rounds. Paiva was nearly finished in the opening round but he found a way to stick around and rallied back in the final round.

By the end of the event, Phillips vs. Paiva was the clear-cut choice for Fight of the Night. 'The Damage' came home with a $50,000 bonus.

Darren Elkins defied Father Time as he scored an impressive TKO win over Darrick Minner. The 37-year-old survived several submission attempts in the first round before mounting a comeback in round two. With the win, Elkins became the fighter with the second-most wins at UFC featherweight (15).

Maycee Barber snapped her two-fight skid with a much-needed rebound win over fellow up-and-comer Miranda Maverick. 'The Future' squeaked past her opponent with a controversial split decision after three rounds.

In the main curtain-jerker, friendly foes Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa engaged in a barnburner. Yanez lived up to his 'Mr. Knockout' monicker after scoring his third consecutive KO/TKO finish in the octagon at UFC Vegas 32. The Texas-based fighter also bagged the 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

Check out the results from the main and preliminary cards of UFC Vegas 31 below:

UFC Vegas 32 main card results:

T.J. Dillashaw def. Cory Sandhagen via split decision

Raulian Paiva def. Kyler Phillips via majority decision

Darren Elkins def. Darrick Minner via TKO (3:48 of Round 2)

Maycee Barber def. Miranda Maverick via split decision

Adrian Yanez def. Randy Costa via TKO (2:11 of Round 2)

UFC Vegas 32 prelims results:

Brendan Allen def. Punahele Soriano via unanimous decision

Nassourdine Imavov def. Ian Heinisch via TKO (3:09 of Round 2)

Mickey Gall def. Jordan Williams via submission [rear-naked choke] (2:57 of Round 1)

Julio Arce def. Andre Ewell via TKO (3:45 of Round 2)

Sijara Eubanks def. Elise Reed via TKO (3:49 of Round 1)

Diana Belbita def. Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision

