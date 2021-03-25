The UFC 260 fight card has lost another major bout

A women’s strawweight fight between Jessica Penne and Hannah Goldy was set to transpire at UFC 260, but it’s now been scrapped from the card due to Goldy testing positive for COVID-19.

Hannah Goldy confirmed the news via her official Instagram account. Addressing her withdrawal from the UFC 260 matchup against Jessica Penne, Hannah Goldy put forth the following post –

Hannah Goldy’s Instagram post read:

“Life is crazy man. I literally can't even believe I have to tell y'all that I won't be fighting this Saturday. Flew out to Vegas and tested positive for COVID. I have never felt better, stronger or more complete. I was so ready to perform for y'all Saturday, unfortunately that was not Gods plan. I'll be taking the necessary precautions and rescheduled as soon as I am healthy! I am so sorry guys. And I am so sorry @jessicapenne I have been looking forward to sharing the octagon with you. I will keep everyone updated. Thank you guys for all the support.”

The matchup between former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger Jessica Penne and rising contender Hannah Goldy wasn’t the only fight that was scrapped from the UFC 260 fight card.

The card’s co-main event bout, a UFC featherweight title fight between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega, fell apart a week before UFC 260, as Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19.

Furthermore, a few other fights, too, which were scheduled to transpire at UFC 260, fell apart in the lead-up to the event. A light heavyweight matchup between Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute was canceled due to Walker suffering a chest injury. A heavyweight fight between Blagoy Ivanov and Marcin Tybura was canceled due to Ivanov dealing with an injury.

Moreover, a women’s strawweight fight between Randa Markos and Luana Pinheiro was postponed and will take place at a later event, owing to Markos testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, a featherweight matchup between Alexander Volkanovski’s teammate Shane Young and Omar Morales was also canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Besides, a light heavyweight fight between Alonzo Menifield and William Knight was canceled, as Knight was taken off UFC 260 due to COVID-19 protocols. Knight was replaced by Fabio Cherant who’ll now face Menifield at UFC 260.

Hannah Goldy and Jessica Penne were set to return to the octagon at UFC 260 after lengthy layoffs

Hannah Goldy’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Miranda Granger at UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler in August 2019. Meanwhile, Jessica Penne was coming off an even lengthier layoff than her UFC 260 opponent. Penne’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Danielle Taylor at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov in April 2017.

As reported by MMA Junkie, the strawweight fight between Jessica Penne and Hannah Goldy is now expected to take place at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Gastelum on April 17th, 2021.

The UFC 260 (March 27th, 2021) fight card will be headlined by the UFC heavyweight title rematch between reigning titleholder Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou.