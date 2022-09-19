"Man lives for Anime arcs like this" - Fans hyped up as Israel Adesanya shares official trailer for upcoming title fight with Alex Pereira at UFC 281

Israel Adesanya released a thrilling trailer in the build-up to his sixth scheduled defense of the UFC middleweight title and fans just can't get enough of the scintillating self-promo video.

'The Last Stylebender' is preparing to compete against heavy-hitting Alex Pereira for the third time in his combat sports career. Despite never facing each other inside an MMA cage, the two middleweights met during their time kickboxing. The Brazilian got his hands raised on both occasions.

Shedding light on the pair's fighting history, the video is one of the greatest build-up clips of all time.

The recently uploaded video has already caught the attention of fans, with many sharing their opinions on the highly-anticipated matchup.

One user referenced Adesanya's love for anime:

One user referenced Adesanya's love for anime:

The overwhelming reviews were positive for the incredible promo video posted to Adesanya's YouTube channel and thousands have already shown their love for the trailer.

If all goes according to plan, the 185lbers will lock horns once again when they meet in the center of the octagon for UFC 281.

The event will take place in Madison Square Garden and will also feature the women's strawweight title fight between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili, alongside a thrilling Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler title eliminator.

Will Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira be a fun fight?

In recent times, Israel Adesanya has received a handful of criticism from fans who believe his fights have become "boring" compared to the much more flashy style he implemented earlier in his career.

This time, his opponent in the cage has the potential to drag the best out of him and furnish a fight-of-the-year contender. The two middleweights have elite-level striking and have showcased that throughout the years.

Israel Adesanya uses his leg kicks and jabs to force opponents to make mistakes, catching them with his timing and speed. Alex Pereira has deadly knockout power and relies on putting his opponents to sleep rather than winning on points.

