"He should be the face of UFC when Dana retires" - Fans impressed with Chael Sonnen after his commendable job of hosting back-to-back Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pressers

Chael Sonnen was tasked with being the host of two recent press conferences held for the Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul fight. It appears his hosting skills have been a hit with MMA fans.

Ariel Helwani tweeted that Sonnen's appearance as the host of the press conference is something that should happen more often:

"Seeing Chael P host these two pressers is another reminder that he needs to be promoting events on a weekly basis. Someone hire this man. No one like him."

See the tweet below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Seeing Chael P host these two pressers is another reminder that he needs to be promoting events on a weekly basis. Someone hire this man. No one like him.

Fans were quick to chime in with their own thoughts on Sonnen's future as a fight promoter. One fan even claimed Sonnen should be the face of the UFC when Dana White moves on:

Ellii @Ellii_00 @arielhelwani He should be the face of UFC when Dana retires. Hunter Campbell can take care of the business side

Another fan agreed with this sentiment, believing that one of the other big MMA promotions could look to hire Chael Sonnen:

Rob Dean @rdean_CO @arielhelwani I would think Bellator or PFL would hire him. Neither has a front office figurehead that can promote as well as others.

Catch some more fan reactions here:

Scott @SS_Dawgs @arielhelwani He could be the successor to Dana, however wonder how long Dana got left and how old Chael would be by then? Maybe too close in age?

Harry Pollini @ManWhoGotAway @arielhelwani I remember when there was talk he was going to take over from Dana.

MMAEV @MMA_Vee_ @arielhelwani When it comes to mic skills there will never be another Chael Sonnen

However, some fans were opposed to the idea of Sonnen as the promotional face of the UFC, feeling that something is just not quite right:

Brock @bbhawks90 @arielhelwani I haven't made it through an entire Chael rant still to this day…I appreciate his career, enthusiasm, but rarely do I think he "nailed it on the head" with any of his rants. Just can't do it. Felt the same about the presser. Something's off.

einfamous @einfamous1 @arielhelwani im still worried about chael. all is not what it seems with him.

Chael Sonnen speaks on Jake Paul's career trajectory

Chael Sonnen has been hired to host the press conferences surrounding the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match, set to take place in October. 'The American Gangster' reported that both fighters look to be in tremendous shape, and that this fight will be different to any other in Paul's career thus far.

Sonnen spoke to The Schmo following the press conference, and was asked to give his immediate reaction to the initial face-off. 'The American Gangster' said:

"I feel the story is changing very quickly and in fairness, he's fought... I can count 'em all on one hand. We're either at 4 or 5 but for sure on one hand. He started with a guy who was known for dunking basketballs, and now he's going in with a future hall of famer who I believe has 12 successful title defenses."

Watch the interview below:

Chael Sonnen feels that Paul is owed some respect for taking a fight against someone like Anderson Silva. 'The American Gangster' believes that this will be the first real test of the career of 'The Problem Child'.

Edited by John Cunningham