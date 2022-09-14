"He should be the face of UFC when Dana retires" - Fans impressed with Chael Sonnen after his commendable job of hosting back-to-back Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pressers

Chael Sonnen was tasked with being the host of two recent press conferences held for the Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul fight. It appears his hosting skills have been a hit with MMA fans.
Ariel Helwani tweeted that Sonnen's appearance as the host of the press conference is something that should happen more often:
"Seeing Chael P host these two pressers is another reminder that he needs to be promoting events on a weekly basis. Someone hire this man. No one like him."
Fans were quick to chime in with their own thoughts on Sonnen's future as a fight promoter. One fan even claimed Sonnen should be the face of the UFC when Dana White moves on:
Another fan agreed with this sentiment, believing that one of the other big MMA promotions could look to hire Chael Sonnen:
However, some fans were opposed to the idea of Sonnen as the promotional face of the UFC, feeling that something is just not quite right:
Chael Sonnen speaks on Jake Paul's career trajectory
Chael Sonnen has been hired to host the press conferences surrounding the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match, set to take place in October. 'The American Gangster' reported that both fighters look to be in tremendous shape, and that this fight will be different to any other in Paul's career thus far.
Sonnen spoke to The Schmo following the press conference, and was asked to give his immediate reaction to the initial face-off. 'The American Gangster' said:
"I feel the story is changing very quickly and in fairness, he's fought... I can count 'em all on one hand. We're either at 4 or 5 but for sure on one hand. He started with a guy who was known for dunking basketballs, and now he's going in with a future hall of famer who I believe has 12 successful title defenses."
Chael Sonnen feels that Paul is owed some respect for taking a fight against someone like Anderson Silva. 'The American Gangster' believes that this will be the first real test of the career of 'The Problem Child'.