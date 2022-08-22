"He'd get a USADA approved inhaler" - Fans jokingly speculate how Conor McGregor's gas tank would fare in high-altitude Salt Lake City

Conor McGregor's ability to remain relevant and to create headlines is nothing short of remarkable. However, it usually stems from an outlandish tweet or video posted by the 'Notorious' megastar.

While watching UFC 278, it was clear to see the effect that high-altitude was having on fighters. Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa were two of the most affected athletes, but across the entire card, fighters known for having great cardio were clearly struggling more than normal.

This prompted fans to poke fun at McGregor on Twitter, as they joked about the struggles that the Irishman would have at the high altitude.

@FlashMMAufc wrote:

"Imagine Conor fighting in Utah... bro woulda gassed after the walkout"

Other fans were quick to highlight the supposedly favorable treatment that Conor McGregor gets from the UFC.

"Dana would allow an oxygen tank only for conor," wrote @Beardtimusprim1.

One fan in particular seemed to be out of the loop with regards to why exactly the tweet from @FlashMMAufc was so funny:

"Am I missing something why is Utah draining gas faster lol"

@Bundy101proof seems to have found a solution to the alititude problem:

"His team could carry him into the octagon"

As previously mentioned, many fighters struggled to adapt to Utah's high altitude. @Pastinakee thinks that no one could be more affected than Luke Rockhold was during his fight against Paulo Costa.

"cant be worse than luke"

Conor McGregor states his interest in fighting for the welterweight title once again

Conor McGregor tuned in to watch the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman and released a series of tweets throughout the night.

One of his posts seemed to imply that he still had his sights set on the welterweight world title. The 'Notorious' Dublin native wrote:

"I'd love a crack at this title somewhere down the line gimme gimme gimme"

A quick glance at Conor McGregor's social media profile shows the amount of muscle that the Irishman has put on since his devastating leg injury at UFC 264.

When looking at the former champ-champ, it doesn't seem likely that he will want to fight at lightweight again. Considering that no one has ever won three divisional titles in the UFC, McGregor would no doubt love the opportunity to be the first fighter to do so.

However, Edwards and McGregor are both signed to the same management agency, and a matchup between the pair may not be good for business. Following the Englishman's win over Kamaru Usman, McGregor even congratulated him in a tweet.

"Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION!"

