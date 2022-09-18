"Legacy is worth more than money" - Fans laud Michael Chandler for putting championship ambitions ahead of potential Conor McGregor money fight

Michael Chandler recently claimed that he is willing to forgo the Conor McGregor money fight if it means getting a title shot in the UFC.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chandler was asked to choose between a money fight against Conor McGregor and a lightweight title shot. Responding to this, 'Iron' confidently stated that he would choose the title fight as his ultimate goal is to become the "number one guy" in the world.

Sharing his future aspirations, Chandler said:

"I was never the number one guy in the world. I go out there, I win the UFC title, I am the number one guy in the world. I can rest my head on my pillow for the rest of my life knowing that I was a champion... I want to become the number one guy in the world and that is my ultimate goal. And I do think that's gonna happen. And I think that's in the cards for me. And then I fight Conor after that."

You can check out 'Iron' givie his opinion on a potential fight against Conor McGregor below:

Fans were quick to react to Chandler's comments and showered praise on the fighter for putting his championship ambitions before a money fight against the Irishman.

One fan commented on Instagram, writing:

"Legacy is worth more than money 👏"

Fans laud Michael Chandler for putting championship ambitions ahead

You can check out the fan reactions to Michael Chandler's comments on a potential money fight against Conor McGregor below:

Michael Chandler gives his take on vacant lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira

MMA analysts and fans around the world are expecting Charles Oliveira to reclaim his title. He is scheduled in an upcoming lightweight title match against Islam Makhachev, and the opening odds have the Dagestani as the favorite.

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Current odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. The champion is a pretty big underdog at the moment. #UFC280 Current odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. The champion is a pretty big underdog at the moment. #UFC280 https://t.co/jjvTgLkRR0

Appearing on a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, lightweight contender Michael Chandler is of the opinion that 'Do Bronx' will get his hands raised against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Despite being the underdog for the upcoming fight, 'Iron' pointed out that the Brazilian "in everybody's eyes [was] champion for a reason".

Giving his take on the upcoming title bout, the 36-year-old fighter said:

"I think Charles wins that fight. I think it's crazy that Islam is a favorite... Aside from that [missing weight at UFC 274], he's looked very, very good. Finishing guys, his hands have come a long, long way... He's in everybody's eyes are champion for a reason, and I think he goes out there and beats Islam handily."

Watch Chandler's interview on The MMA Hour, starting at 1:01:46, below:

