"Says the guy who got knocked out fast by the California senior citizen" - Fans have a laugh after Ricky Simon claims Sean O'Malley is the "least dangerous and easiest fight"

The No.11-ranked bantamweight Ricky Simon has been mocked by fans reacting to his claim that Sean O'Malley is the "easiest" fight in the division.

Per MMA Fighting, the 29-year-old admitted he's eyeing up a fight with 'Sugar' because it would be the biggest and easiest of anyone in the rankings:

“It’s the biggest fight, with the most amount of eyes, and the least dangerous and easiest fight in my division, in my opinion.I think O’Malley’s the easiest fight of all the guys I could be fighting in the top-10. I know he has a big following and it would be entertaining for the fans, as well. He’s good at what he does, and I’m mean in there.”

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Ricky Simon: Sean O’Malley is ‘the least dangerous and easiest fight in my division’ mmafighting.com/2022/8/7/23271… Ricky Simon: Sean O’Malley is ‘the least dangerous and easiest fight in my division’ mmafighting.com/2022/8/7/23271… https://t.co/H5UWI80EFI

Fans have reacted to the bold claim, with one fan joking that Simon's loss to MMA legend Urijah Faber should mean he keeps quiet in regards to Sean O'Malley:

"Says the guy who got knocked out fast by the California senior citizen"

EarthQuade @EarthQuadeMMA @MMAFighting Says the guy who got knocked out fast by the California senior citizen @MMAFighting Says the guy who got knocked out fast by the California senior citizen

Another fan joked that Simon is only interested in the fight because he'll try to wrestle him:

"That's because you want to hug him. Stand with him, then see if it's the easiest fight."

The Natural @Nat_19830 @MMAFighting That’s because you want to hug him. Stand with him, then see if it’s the easiest fight. @MMAFighting That’s because you want to hug him. Stand with him, then see if it’s the easiest fight.

One fan praised Simon for making the callout but opined that O'Malley, who's fighting the No.1-ranked Petr Yan next, isn't likely to accept a fight with someone ranked as low as the 29-year-old:

"You can't blame him for a hype callout. But at this point Sean isn't going to go backwards to fight him."

Dustin @Dustin2023 @MMAFighting You can’t blame him for a hype callout. But at this point Sean isn’t going to go backwards to fight him. @MMAFighting You can’t blame him for a hype callout. But at this point Sean isn’t going to go backwards to fight him.

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

👁♡PSG&CHIEFS✌🏽 @3ripleA4

....he is sounding desperate at this point @MMAFighting Says someone who was slept by a 40 year old 🤣🤣🤣...Simon needs to stop begging for it and just fight his way to the top..or he might end up like kelleher,who was so obssesed with crushing the hype train intead of the ranks....he is sounding desperate at this point @MMAFighting Says someone who was slept by a 40 year old 🤣🤣🤣...Simon needs to stop begging for it and just fight his way to the top..or he might end up like kelleher,who was so obssesed with crushing the hype train intead of the ranks....he is sounding desperate at this point

Joe @MMAaccountyeah @MMAFighting Probably a little more dangerous than the guys he's beat to be fair @MMAFighting Probably a little more dangerous than the guys he's beat to be fair

Tim Kegley @KegleyTim @MMAFighting Coming from the guy that got KO’d by grandpa Faber @MMAFighting Coming from the guy that got KO’d by grandpa Faber

BowserBrowser @BowserBrowser2

Stamman would have been a nice test for O’Malley but he decided to jump straight into the deep end of the pool against Yan. @MMAFighting We do need to see O’Malley vs a great wrestler like Simon or Merab.Stamman would have been a nice test for O’Malley but he decided to jump straight into the deep end of the pool against Yan. @MMAFighting We do need to see O’Malley vs a great wrestler like Simon or Merab.Stamman would have been a nice test for O’Malley but he decided to jump straight into the deep end of the pool against Yan.

jin @via_jezz @MMAFighting Ricky got knocked out by 40 year old Faber @MMAFighting Ricky got knocked out by 40 year old Faber

Aljamain Sterling believes "footwork" will help Sean O'Malley defeat Petr Yan

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has given a breakdown of the upcoming bout between Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan.

'Funk Master', who has two victories over Yan, believes his footwork was the key to his success against the Russian and reiterated 'Sugar' must do the same to keep 'No Mercy' guessing.

Speaking to The Schmo, 'Aljo' gave what he thinks is the path to success against the dominant Yan:

“You know, I don’t give a sh** who wins that fight. I really don’t. But if there’s a piece of advice I can give to O’Malley, it’s footwork frustrates Yan. He has a hard time tracking guys down who have good footwork and are not just gonna stand in front of him waiting for the kill shot."

Sterling added:

"And using his range, and try not to get hit to the body because I think he’s a little frail and a little soft around the midsection. So, try not to let Yan catch you with one of those straights because I’m telling you – It don’t feel too good.”

Watch Aljamain Sterling's full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham