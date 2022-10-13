"Colby's Khamzat disstrack in the works" - Fans left amused seeing Colby Covington hanging out with Kanye West 

Colby Covington attended the premiere of Candace Owens' new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. The polarizing UFC welterweight was seen on the red carpet with none other than hip-hop mogul Kanye West.

Amused fans on the internet had fun speculating about what might have been the topic of discussion between the two.

Kanye West stirred controversy at the Paris fashion show by wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “White Lives Matter.” Covington, on the other hand, blasted Tyron Woodley for wearing the "Black Lives Matter" T-shirt, labeling the movement a "complete sham" at UFC Vegas 11.

The unusual guest list for the event had MMA fans guessworking on the interaction between the two. Fans hopped to the comments section of Full Violence's post, an Instagram page that posted an image of the them on the red carpet.

One fan claimed that Kanye West is helping Covington script a diss song against Khamzat Chimaev:

"Colby's Khamzat disstrack in the works."

Another fan wrote surmised that while West will help Colby Covington with his comeback against Chimaev, who's been calling for a fight against the American, 'Chaos' will help the hip-hop star beat-up Pete Davidson:

"Kanye writing Colby a diss-track for Khamzat .Colby beating up Pete Davidson."

Yet another fan pointed out that it's been a notable day for the MMA community since UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards also met up with the controversial Tate brothers in Abu Dhabi:

"Leon + the Tates and now Colby + ye, MMA community taking Ws."

What did Colby Covington say about the 'Black Lives Matter' protest?

Colby Covington has made some controversial comments about the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign in the past. One of the largest racial justice protests stemmed from the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. The initial protests later grew into a global movement.

Ahead of his scheduled fight against 'Chaos' at UFC Vegas 11, Tyron Woodley wore a T-shirt to stand up for the movement and answered all questions by taking a verbal knee.

Colby Covington dominated Tyron Woodley for the better part of five rounds and won the fight via TKO in the final frame. During the post-fight press conference, Covington doubled down against the protest:

“The Black Lives Matter is a complete sham. It’s a joke. They’re taking these people that are complete terrorists. They’re taking these people that that are criminals. These aren’t people that are hardworking Americans, blue-collar Americans. These are bad people. They’re criminals. They shouldn’t be attacking police. If you’re breaking the law and you’re threatening the cops with weapons, you deserve to get what you get. Law enforcement protects us all. If we don’t have law enforcement, it’d be the wild wild west.”

Watch Covington's post-fight press conference below:

