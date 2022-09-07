"Lmao he nailed it" - Fans left in splits at Nate Diaz's impression of Kamaru Usman

UFC fans on Twitter were left in splits after Nate Diaz made his best impression of former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, Diaz mocked 'The Nigerian Nightmare' by mimicking the way he speaks. Usman, of course, is known for speaking in whispers, which Diaz tried to emulate.

Check out Nate Diaz's interview in the clip below:

Crack Hardly @CrackHardly Nate Diaz doing an Kamaru Usman impression Nate Diaz doing an Kamaru Usman impression 😂 https://t.co/VPoLt3oWQ0

Most fans had a kick out of Diaz's impression of Usman. They hopped on Twitter to comment on how much they enjoyed it.

A few people pointed out that Diaz did a solid job with his impression. Meanwhile, others poked fun at Usman, saying they have a hard time understanding the former pound-for-pound king.

ケカNeyouno @neyouno @CrackHardly Why is it so accurate lol @CrackHardly Why is it so accurate lol

Heavyweight Holloway 🏋🏽‍♂️🍕 @heavyholloway @CrackHardly its so hard listening to Usman JRE because no matter how much u turn up the volume u CANNOT hear this mf @CrackHardly its so hard listening to Usman JRE because no matter how much u turn up the volume u CANNOT hear this mf

However, there are those who pointed out that making fun of how other people spoke was rich coming from Diaz. The Stockton native, of course, is also someone many people have a hard time comprehending.

thomas @t_bllrd1 @CrackHardly I love how u can’t never understand the Diaz brothers after like 5 words @CrackHardly I love how u can’t never understand the Diaz brothers after like 5 words

firball @TimmySTUUUU @CrackHardly I wonder what a sober Nate Diaz sounds like. @CrackHardly I wonder what a sober Nate Diaz sounds like.

Nate Diaz admits he didn't want to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz will face rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of Saturday's UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be a high-profile matchup for Diaz, who proved he thrives under the brightest of spotlights. This time around, however, the Stockton native admitted that he didn't want to fight Chimaev in the first place. He told ESPN MMA:

"They're acting like I called for this fight, which I didn't call for and don't want and didn't want and still don't want. But I don't give a f***, I'll fight anybody. But, [the] pressure is on him, he better finish me, because he's the next killer in town."

Watch Nate Diaz's interview below:

Diaz added that the situation is not lost on him. He revealed that he's aware the UFC is trying to make a superstar out of Chimaev at his expense:

"This fight isn't even about this guy... it's about 'making' this guy. And I'm like, 'OK, you guys aren't going to let me go? Because I'm the best fighter here? And you're not gonna let me go unless it's off of somebody? I gotta make somebody for you? Well, alright, you're welcome. Let's make you.' You're welcome, UFC..."

Many expect Diaz to leave the company after UFC 279. His current deal is set to expire after his bout on Saturday.

